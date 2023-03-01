Road to the Draft: Eastern Michigan's Jose Ramirez looking to follow in Maxx Crosby's footsteps to the pros

Mar 01, 2023 at 02:24 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

JoseRamirez_APthumb_030123

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has fans of his game all around, one specifically in draft prospect and fellow Eastern Michigan player Jose Ramirez.

The 6-foot-2, 251-pound defensive lineman is one of two Eastern Michigan players who received an invite to the Combine this year – the first time a player from EMU has been invited since Crosby attended in 2019.

Ramirez totaled 20.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery across three seasons, and to finish out his tenure, was named Mid-American Conference's Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 after a breakout season. He is the first player from Eastern Michigan to earn the honor. He also set school records for most sacks in a single season (12.0, surpassing Crosby's and Avery Brown's 11.0) and most career sacks.

It comes as no surprise that he named Crosby as one of three pass rushers he admires, considering he has watched No. 98's journey from college film to blossoming in the NFL. He also named former Raider Khalil Mack and 12-year veteran Von Miller as two other players he emulates his game after.

The 23-year-old now hopes to carve his own path from prospect to pro, and has turned to his fellow Eastern Michigan Eagle for some tips.

"Maxx is probably one of my favorite players to watch just because he's so relentless," Ramirez said. "He can beat you this way, that way. When you watch Maxx, you see a great football player."

Related Links

Ramirez and Crosby exchanged Instagram messages and texts, but eventually had the chance to meet in person when Ramirez attended the Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas in early February. Crosby stopped by a practice at Raiders HQ to lend his support to all the young players, taking extra time to chat with Ramirez about his game.

"Meeting him in person, you could feel that energy," he said with a smile. "One thing he told us was, 'Don't let anybody decide who you are.'"

The next night during the Shrine Bowl, Ramirez showed a similar strength to Crosby in the ability to take over a game. He finished the Feb. 2 contest with five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a QB hurry.

"It was a blessing," he said of the week-long experience. "Being there with all the guys, being with the coaching staff. ... It felt like college all over again, trying a new experience and learning techniques and things like that.

"I'm hoping I proved that I could do it no matter what level. I'm a football player, at the end of the day."

Now in Indianapolis, Ramirez is heeding Crosby's advice, not taking any part of the process for granted and aiming to build upon what he's already shown to scouts through his college play. He noted he has met with multiple teams, including the Silver and Black.

"Just show people what I've got," the lineman said of what he hopes to achieve at the Combine.

"[I'm] a relentless player. A hard-working player. Somebody who's going to come get it every day no matter the circumstances," Ramirez added. "Somebody who loves not to have bad days. Somebody who's going to come in the building and get to work every day."

For all of Raiders.com's Combine coverage, visit raiders.com/combine.

Through the Years: Current Raiders at the NFL Combine

Take a look back at current Raiders' appearances at past NFL Scouting Combines.

RB Brandon Bolden Mississippi (2012)
1 / 44

RB Brandon Bolden
Mississippi (2012)

Dave Martin/Associated Press
DE Chandler Jones Syracuse (2012)
2 / 44

DE Chandler Jones
Syracuse (2012)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Davante Adams Fresno State (2014)
3 / 44

WR Davante Adams
Fresno State (2014)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
C Hroniss Grasu Oregon (2015)
4 / 44

C Hroniss Grasu
Oregon (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
TE Darren Waller Georgia Tech (2015)
5 / 44

TE Darren Waller
Georgia Tech (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
RB Ameer Abdullah Nebraska (2015)
6 / 44

RB Ameer Abdullah
Nebraska (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman Miami (2015)
7 / 44

LB Denzel Perryman
Miami (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
DT Andrew Billings Baylor (2016)
8 / 44

DT Andrew Billings
Baylor (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Jordan Jenkins Georgia (2016)
9 / 44

DE Jordan Jenkins
Georgia (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor Texas A&M (2017)
10 / 44

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
Texas A&M (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Isaac Rochell Notre Dame (2017)
11 / 44

DE Isaac Rochell
Notre Dame (2017)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DE Tashawn Bower LSU (2017)
12 / 44

DE Tashawn Bower
LSU (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Harvey Langi BYU (2017)
13 / 44

LB Harvey Langi
BYU (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown UCLA (2017)
14 / 44

LB Jayon Brown
UCLA (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Sidney Jones IV Washington (2017)
15 / 44

CB Sidney Jones IV
Washington (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker North Carolina A&T (2018)
16 / 44

T Brandon Parker
North Carolina A&T (2018)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
T Kolton Miller UCLA (2018)
17 / 44

T Kolton Miller
UCLA (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Chris Lacy Oklahoma State (2018)
18 / 44

WR Chris Lacy
Oklahoma State (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DT Bilal Nichols Delaware (2018)
19 / 44

DT Bilal Nichols
Delaware (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
LB Micah Kiser Virginia (2018)
20 / 44

LB Micah Kiser
Virginia (2018)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Alabama (2018)
21 / 44

CB Anthony Averett
Alabama (2018)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Josh Jacobs Alabama (2019)
22 / 44

RB Josh Jacobs
Alabama (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
OL Alex Bars Notre Dame (2019)
23 / 44

OL Alex Bars
Notre Dame (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
T Jackson Barton Utah (2019)
24 / 44

T Jackson Barton
Utah (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
C Andre James UCLA (2019)
25 / 44

C Andre James
UCLA (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
TE Foster Moreau LSU (2019)
26 / 44

TE Foster Moreau
LSU (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
WR Hunter Renfrow Clemson (2019)
27 / 44

WR Hunter Renfrow
Clemson (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Jarrett Stidham Auburn (2019)
28 / 44

QB Jarrett Stidham
Auburn (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DL Jerry Tillery Notre Dame (2019)
29 / 44

DL Jerry Tillery
Notre Dame (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Maxx Crosby Eastern Michigan (2019)
30 / 44

DE Maxx Crosby
Eastern Michigan (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Clelin Ferrell Clemson (2019)
31 / 44

DE Clelin Ferrell
Clemson (2019)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Temple (2019)
32 / 44

CB Rock Ya-Sin
Temple (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Tyler Johnson Minnesota (2020)
33 / 44

WR Tyler Johnson
Minnesota (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
G Netane Muti Fresno State (2020)
34 / 44

G Netane Muti
Fresno State (2020)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
T Justin Herron Wake Forest (2020)
35 / 44

T Justin Herron
Wake Forest (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
S Jalen Elliott Notre Dame (2020)
36 / 44

S Jalen Elliott
Notre Dame (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Ohio State (2022)
37 / 44

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Ohio State (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
G Dylan Parham Memphis (2022)
38 / 44

G Dylan Parham
Memphis (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Georgia (2022)
39 / 44

RB Zamir White
Georgia (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Sincere McCormick Texas-San Antonio (2022)
40 / 44

RB Sincere McCormick
Texas-San Antonio (2022)

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Tennessee (2022)
41 / 44

DT Matthew Butler
Tennessee (2022)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DT Neil Farrell Jr. LSU (2022)
42 / 44

DT Neil Farrell Jr.
LSU (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
LB Darien Butler Arizona State (2022)
43 / 44

LB Darien Butler
Arizona State (2022)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
CB Sam Webb Missouri Western (2022)
44 / 44

CB Sam Webb
Missouri Western (2022)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notes & Quotes from the 2023 Combine: Linebackers and defensive line up first

Prospect media interviews got underway Wednesday in Indianapolis with the defensive line and linebackers taking to the podiums.

news

'There's a lot more work to be done' for Dave Ziegler and staff evaluating prospects at the NFL Combine

The Raiders general manager is exhausting all options at quarterback and other positions in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

news

Quick Hits: Dave Ziegler's media availability at the 2023 Combine

Read through for some of the best soundbites from Ziegler's Tuesday media availability.

news

McDaniels expects quarterback room to 'change dramatically' as team looks at free agency and draft

"I would imagine veterans, rookies, a couple of either is going to be in the cards here as we go through it. Some of that's going to be opportunity, some of that's going to be 'Can we acquire them?'"

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels' media availability at the 2023 Combine

The Raiders head coach addressed the media Tuesday from Indianapolis as the Silver and Black staff gets ready to evaluate prospects.

news

Guide to the 2023 NFL Combine: Workout schedule, how to watch and more

Raiders.com will have daily content throughout the duration of the Combine including behind-the-scenes videos, interviews, editorial pieces and new podcast episodes.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Who was the cream of the crop?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dissects the most overall impressive prospects from the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

news

Road to the Draft: Devin Lloyd might be the most NFL ready linebacker in this year's draft class

The wide receiver turned linebacker had seven tackles and a pick-six in Utah's Pac-12 Championship victory inside Allegiant Stadium.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Boston College offensive line duo has impressed

Read through for a few observations from the second day of workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Road to the Draft: Haskell Garrett preparing for a NFL Draft in his backyard

The former Bishop Gorman sensation is ready to prove himself among the best at the NFL Combine.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Catch Calvin Austin III if you can

Here's a few observations from the first day of workouts for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Advertising