Road to the Draft: Eastern Michigan's Jose Ramirez looking to follow in Maxx Crosby's footsteps to the pros

"It was a blessing," he said of the week-long experience. "Being there with all the guys, being with the coaching staff. ... It felt like college all over again, trying a new experience and learning techniques and things like that.

"I'm hoping I proved that I could do it no matter what level. I'm a football player, at the end of the day."

Now in Indianapolis, Ramirez is heeding Crosby's advice, not taking any part of the process for granted and aiming to build upon what he's already shown to scouts through his college play. He noted he has met with multiple teams, including the Silver and Black.

"Just show people what I've got," the lineman said of what he hopes to achieve at the Combine.