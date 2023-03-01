Notes & Quotes from the 2023 Combine: Linebackers and defensive line up first

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Anderson headlines the defense in this draft class, with many mocks projecting him to be taken either with the No. 1 pick or to be the first non-quarterback selected. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker out of Alabama said he has spoken with seven teams so far at the Combine, but is confident no matter where he ends up in the NFL, he'll be quick to adjust.

"I feel like football is all about embracing the change," he told the media. "No matter what type of defense I get in, I'm going to adapt to it and I'm going to be able to embrace the change and embrace the challenge that's there. Learn the lessons that come with it. That's what I'm very excited about."

His high level of play that produced 34.5 career sacks in three seasons, a Nagurski Trophy award, (which is given to the nation's top defensive player) and back-to-back SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors has been fueled by an internal passion and fire for the game.