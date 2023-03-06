Road to the Draft: Paris Johnson Jr.'s athleticism and versatility make him a prime offensive line prospect

Another comparison between Johnson and Munford is their versatility. Johnson played across the offensive line in college, transitioning from right guard to left tackle. He's played snaps at every single offensive line position besides center in college, and is willing to play whatever position his new NFL coaches see fit.

"I want to be a part of the best five," said Johnson. "If I've got to run out and snap and be the center, I'll do it. That's just how I wanted to play. I feel like, for me, I'm natural a tackle, but at the same time, it took time and it took all those spring practices, time at the fall camp. ... I'm coming in on odd days when no one is coming in to do that extra work. So that's the things behind the scenes outside of scheduled practice that helped me get to get there."