Whose draft stock is on the rise after the 2023 Scouting Combine?

Anthony Richardson, quarterback, Florida

Measuring at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, the Florida quarterback tapped into the desires and imagination of many NFL teams. Heralded as the one of the most athletic quarterbacks in this draft class coming into the Combine, he flipped the script and proved he's one of the most athletic players pound for pound in this draft class. He participated in four events, breaking Combine quarterback records in the broad jump (a 10-foot-9 jump) and the vertical jump (40.50 inches). He also ran the fastest 40-yard dash time of all the participants at his position with a 4.43. This was the fourth fastest time for a quarterback ever.