Rod Marinelli wins Paul 'Dr. Z' Zimmerman Award for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach

A special moment for a worthy coach.
Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli was given the Paul Zimmerman Award, also known as the Dr. Z Award, for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach.
Coach Gruden broke the news to the team and congratulated Marinelli during meetings on Monday.
The award is named for Paul Zimmerman, who covered football most notably as Sports Illustrated's lead NFL writer in a career that spanned nearly three decades.
Marinelli's career in the NFL is entering its 26th season, although this is just his second with the Las Vegas Raiders.
San Francisco 49ers RB coach Bobby Turner was also given the award.