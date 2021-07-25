Raiders place Isaiah Johnson and Divine Deablo on PUP list

Jul 25, 2021 at 02:32 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Sunday. All four players count towards the 90-man roster.

Placed the following players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Deablo, Divine LB 6-3 226 R Virginia Tech
Johnson, Isaiah CB 6-2 210 3 Houston

Placed the following player on the Active/Non-Football Illness list:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Hamilton, Devery T 6-6 311 R Duke

Placed the following player on the Active/Non-Football Injury list:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Stills, Darius DT 6-0 278 R West Virginia

