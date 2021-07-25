Raiders place Isaiah Johnson and Divine Deablo on PUP list

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Sunday. All four players count towards the 90-man roster.
Placed the following players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Deablo, Divine
|LB
|6-3
|226
|R
|Virginia Tech
|Johnson, Isaiah
|CB
|6-2
|210
|3
|Houston
Placed the following player on the Active/Non-Football Illness list:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Hamilton, Devery
|T
|6-6
|311
|R
|Duke
Placed the following player on the Active/Non-Football Injury list:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Stills, Darius
|DT
|6-0
|278
|R
|West Virginia