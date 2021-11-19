Sammy Hagar to perform at halftime on Sunday

Nov 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
SammyHagar_thumb_111921

HENDERSON, Nev. – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Award-winning artist Sammy Hagar will provide halftime entertainment this Sunday when the Raiders host Cincinnati at Allegiant Stadium.

"It's going to be a blast to come out this weekend and rock the Raiders' halftime show," said Hagar. "I have a great deal of respect for Mark Davis and it's incredible what he and the team have brought to Las Vegas, which is like a second home to me. I'm also excited to be there for a game that's honoring the military. I've done some cool things in my life, and this is up there."

Hagar has been recognized as one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From his multi-platinum solo career to his ride as front man of bands Montrose, Van Halen, Chickenfoot and his latest best-selling supergroup, The Circle, Sammy has amassed 25 Platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Since launching his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina, Hagar turned a lifelong passion for great food, music and spirits into a thriving and iconic lifestyle brand that encompasses top-shelf spirits labels and restaurants.

Hagar will be joined by guitarist Vic Johnson from The Circle and this will be the first performance to be backed by the Raiders House Band. On the playlist Sunday for the acclaimed musician, who plays to a sold-out Las Vegas residency with his critically acclaimed "Sammy & Friends" show at The STRAT, are "Right Now" and "There's Only One Way to Rock."

Hagar joins a diverse list of performers to entertain fans during Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021. Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello electrified the crowd at intermission on November 14, while the Grambling State University "World Famed Tiger Marching Band" performed at halftime of the October 24 game. Rap icons twice entertained at Raiders halftime in 2021 with Ludacris on October 10 and Too $hort and Ice Cube at intermission of the Raiders' regular season opener on September 13.

At halftime on September 26, Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Tom Flores was honored and presented with his Hall of Fame ring. Lifelong Raiders fan and entertainment superstar Carlos Santana put on a stirring two-song set at halftime of the August 14 game, the first with fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Related Content

news

Henderson Mayor Debra March to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

March championed the Raiders' efforts to locate, secure and construct the team's business and practice base at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson.
news

Raiders and USAA visit Nellis Air Force Base for Salute to Service

P AJ Cole, LB Cory Littleton and TE Darren Waller joined members of the Raiderettes and Raiders staff, where they engaged with Airmen and their families.
news

Raiders promote LB Patrick Onwuasor

Onwuasor originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016.
news

Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (9 am–3 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending Week 11 vs. Cincinnati

Fans are urged to download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Multi-platinum singer Tinashe to perform National Anthem on Sunday

The lifelong fan of the Silver & Black also honored America prior to the Raiders-Chiefs contest in 2018.
news

Allegiant Stadium architect David Manica to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Manica's sterling architectural expertise was instrumental in making the Raiders' stadium vision come to life.
news

Marshmello to perform at halftime on Sunday

The DJ has clocked 12 billion streams across Spotify alone, and with 45 million monthly listeners on the platform, he is one of the top 30 most streamed artists in the world.
news

Raider Nation gets to witness Woodson Hall of Fame celebration this Sunday

Fans urged to be in seats early for the first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer's pregame tribute
news

Raiders host 'Friendsgiving' event for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

Kicker Daniel Carlson, tight end Nick Bowers, long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders promote DT Kendal Vickers

In a corresponding move, DT Darius Philon was placed on the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (1 pm-7 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending November 14 game versus Kansas City

Fans are urged to download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium.
Advertising