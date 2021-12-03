Steve Hill to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Chief Executive Officer/President Steve Hill will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of the Las Vegas Raiders game versus Washington on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Hill's early and constant advocacy on behalf of the Raiders and unwavering support was a crucial element to the Silver & Black's relocation to Southern Nevada. He continues to serve as chair of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, which oversaw the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

He also heads the LVCVA, the destination marketing organization that promotes and attracts tourism, conventions, meetings and special events to Las Vegas and throughout Southern Nevada.

Hill joins Henderson Mayor Debra March (November 21 versus Cincinnati), David Manica (November 14 against Kansas City), Jim Murren (October 24 against Philadelphia), Tommy White (October 10 versus Chicago), Steve Wynn (September 26 versus Miami), Brian Sandoval (September 13 versus Baltimore) and Dr. Miriam Adelson, widow of Sheldon G. Adelson (August 14 against Seattle), on the list of those who have been extended the privilege to perform the honor in 2021.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."