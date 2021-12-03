Steve Hill to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Dec 03, 2021 at 11:01 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
SteveHill_v2thumb_12321

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Chief Executive Officer/President Steve Hill will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of the Las Vegas Raiders game versus Washington on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Hill's early and constant advocacy on behalf of the Raiders and unwavering support was a crucial element to the Silver & Black's relocation to Southern Nevada. He continues to serve as chair of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, which oversaw the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

He also heads the LVCVA, the destination marketing organization that promotes and attracts tourism, conventions, meetings and special events to Las Vegas and throughout Southern Nevada. The LVCVA is the destination marketing organization for Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, and its mission centers on attracting visitors by promoting the destination as the world's most desirable location for leisure and business travel.

Hill joins Henderson Mayor Debra March (November 21 versus Cincinnati), David Manica (November 14 against Kansas City), Jim Murren (October 24 against Philadelphia), Tommy White (October 10 versus Chicago), Steve Wynn (September 26 versus Miami), Brian Sandoval (September 13 versus Baltimore) and Dr. Miriam Adelson, widow of Sheldon G. Adelson (August 14 against Seattle), on the list of those who have been extended the privilege to perform the honor in 2021.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

John Madden was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The First Lady of Raider Nation Mrs. Carol Davis was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas, handling the prestigious honor prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.

Related Content

news

Run-DMC's Rev Run to perform at halftime on Sunday

The front man of seminal hip-hop group Run-DMC, Rev Run has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and is widely credited for ushering rap music into mainstream culture.
news

Vanessa Hudgens to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Hudgens rose to fame portraying Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's breakaway sensation High School Musical film series, which brought her significant mainstream success.
news

Raiders sign long snapper Carson Tinker to active roster

The 6-foot, 237-pound long snapper has made stops with the Jaguars, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Raiders assist community by providing Thanksgiving meals

Raiders, LVRFA members and alumni including Roy Hart and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson assisted with the distribution during the drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders honor veterans and active military during Salute to Service

The Raiders are commemorating Salute to Service through several activations to honor our veterans and active military.
news

Raiders activate Roderic Teamer, place Alec Ingold on IR

Teamer returns to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Henderson Mayor Debra March to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

March championed the Raiders' efforts to locate, secure and construct the team's business and practice base at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson.
news

Sammy Hagar to perform at halftime on Sunday

Hagar will be joined by guitarist Vic Johnson from The Circle and this will be the first performance to be backed by the Raiders House Band.
news

Raiders and USAA visit Nellis Air Force Base for Salute to Service

P AJ Cole, LB Cory Littleton and TE Darren Waller joined members of the Raiderettes and Raiders staff, where they engaged with Airmen and their families.
news

Raiders promote LB Patrick Onwuasor

Onwuasor originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016.
news

Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (9 am–3 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending Week 11 vs. Cincinnati

Fans are urged to download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium.
Advertising