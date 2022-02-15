Texans GM Nick Caserio: Old friends McDaniels, Ziegler will 'get off on the right foot' in Las Vegas

Unpredictable is perhaps the best adjective to sum up the rise of Division III John Carroll Blue Streaks teammates Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler and Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio.

"I'd be lying if I said to anybody that any one of us expected this," Texans GM Nick Caserio told Raiders.com. "We're all beyond blessed to be in the situation that we're in. Quite frankly, when we were sitting there on campus in University Heights, Ohio, I don't think any of us were saying in 2022 that we were going to have the opportunity to run an NFL franchise. "

The word opportunity came up a lot from Caserio – who firmly believes that the decisions the three of them have made with the opportunities given have led them to the NFL from the small school in northeast Ohio. Caserio and McDaniels first became acquainted in 1995, both competed for the starting quarterback job as McDaniels was a high school standout from Canton McKinley and Caserio a redshirt freshman.

The competition was won by Caserio, but McDaniels, as the ultimate competitor and team player, didn't sulk behind the defeat to his teammate.

He used it as an opportunity to reinvent himself in the offense and contribute to his team. The next season, McDaniels switched to wide receiver – turning him from Caserio's backup to one of his top threats in the passing game. This decision would also evolve their relationship as not only teammates, but as friends.

"I think it speaks to the selflessness of him as a person when it was presented to him to change positions and move to receiver," said Caserio. "I think one of the things about him is just how smart he is and his overall understanding of the game, having played the quarterback position. So from my perspective, to have a player like that playing receiver who could see the game similarly, there was certainly a lot of comfort in that."

"The way Josh handled it, he couldn't of handled it any better," continued Caserio. "Football is competitive sport. ... I think we all have a certain amount of pride, but we all had a mutual respect for each other. That, I would say, is selfless nature. That selfless act speaks to who Josh is. He was willing and open-minded to doing it and I certainly have an appreciation for that."

The transition to wide receiver put McDaniels in the same unit as Dave Ziegler, who arrived to John Carroll a year after him. The duo put forth a great product on the field for Caserio to work with: McDaniels at wideout and Ziegler as a top Division III slot receiver and returner with several school records still to his name.

"Dave ended up being a really good player for our team," Caserio recalled. "Was a dual returner, kickoff returner, punt returner. Really good player, really good receiver and really good academically."