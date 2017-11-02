The Chances Are There, Now The Raiders Must Execute

"You could say the same thing about the defense," said defensive tackle Treyvon Hester. "The execution part, we need that a lot more, and once we start really making that happen, and executing a lot more, we'll see a lot more, better plays happening out there."

That being said; through eight games, the team has yet to tally an interception, and while that stat has been brought up time and again over the past month, the fact remains that the Raiders are the final team in the NFL without a recorded interception.

"If you've been around a long time, you know they come in bunches," Norton said. "Sometimes you get them really fast. Sometimes they come over a period of time. Sometimes you get none and then they all come. You have to understand the belief in your principles. You have to understand and believe in your fundamentals and the way you work and the way you practice and know it's going to come. Sometimes you just don't see things, but you know, you have faith that your work ethic and your principles and the things that have [gotten] you to this point."