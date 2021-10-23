The Raiders and the Grambling State Tigers have always been historically linked to one another

You don't have to look much further for a better exemplification of greatness in college or professional football than Willie Brown.

The late great Willie Brown attended Grambling State University from 1959-1963. Brown's accomplishments were subject to not just the football field, as he earned All-SWAC honors in football and in track. In his four years at GSU, he was coached by the legendary Eddie Robinson – who won 408 games, nine black college football national championships and 17 SWAC championships.

In 1988, Brown and the rest of the Raiders organization housed Robinson and the Grambling State coaching staff for the Black College Coaches Visitation Program. The program was designed to expose coaching staffs from 45 predominantly black colleges to NFL coaching techniques and gain first-hand experience regarding training camp methods and procedures. Additionally, it gave HBCU coaches a direct line to available openings in the league.

"He's the guy who got me started in college ball and I admire him a great deal as a coach," Brown said of his college coach to Mike Taylor of Raiders Newspaper in August of 1988.

"Coach had a chance to observe me, and I hope that I impressed him with my coaching. You want to make sure you do things right and say the right things when he's watching you. Eddie's the type of guy who made sure you did things the correct way."