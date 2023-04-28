The Raiders trade up to the 35th selection with the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded up to the 35th pick in the NFL Draft with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Silver and Black will send their second-round pick at No. 38 and a fifth-round pick (No. 141) to move up three spots ahead.
The Las Vegas Raiders have traded up to the 35th pick in the NFL Draft with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Silver and Black will send their second-round pick at No. 38 and a fifth-round pick (No. 141) to move up three spots ahead.
The receiver ranks fifth all-time in kickoff return average (24.93) and third in kickoff return yards (1,670) in the Cincinnati record books.
The 5-foot-9, 182-pound receiver set career highs with 52 receptions for 672 yards in 2022 and started nine of 12 games played.
Young is the sixth Alabama player to be drafted so far in the 2023 Draft and is now the 20th defensive lineman drafted during Nick Saban's tenure.
One of the most decorated tight ends in Notre Dame history is ready to hit the ground running in Las Vegas.
In four seasons with the Crimson Tide, Young totaled 130 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
The Notre Dame tight end has already played under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium, posting a season-high 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns in October's Shamrock Series against BYU.
The Las Vegas Raiders traded up in the second round to select the tight end out of Notre Dame.
The Silver and Black's 2023 first-round pick from Texas Tech sat down for an exclusive interview with Raiders.com.
Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway at 4 p.m. PT on Friday and a familiar face will be taking the stage when the Raiders' pick is in.
The Texas Tech defensive end is ready to "play wherever they need me to play" in Las Vegas.