'This is legendary': Raiders journey into the past during Pro Football Hall of Fame tour

The Silver and Black had the opportunity to tour the Pro Football Hall of Fame the day before they play in the annual exhibition opener in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game will be "surreal" for Head Coach Josh McDaniels, who played every game of his high school career in the same stadium, formerly named Fawcett Stadium.

During the tour, McDaniels played tour guide himself to his wife and their four children. The coach earlier this week said he was just as excited to tour the Hall with his team as he was to coach the game – and it showed throughout the day.

"They're in this fraternity and it's a special place," McDaniels said earlier this week. "I've been through it, I can't tell you how many times, and each time I go through it, I see something different or new or they've added to it. There's such an element of history and tradition. You just get excited because it's such an important part of our game. To be able to represent the league and our team, going there, playing with Richard [Seymour] and Cliff [Branch] going in, it's just an exciting opportunity for us."