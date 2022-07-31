'I played all my games in this stadium': Josh McDaniels returning to a familiar field for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Thursday's preseason opener for the Las Vegas Raiders will have a little more meaning for the team's new head coach.

The annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, an exhibition game leading up to the Class of 2022's enshrinement, will be a battle between the Silver and Black and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The last time Josh McDaniels entered Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as a competitor, he was the starting quarterback for the Canton McKinley Bulldogs.

McDaniels grew up playing football in Canton, Ohio, and was coached by his father Thom McDaniels, the most-winningest coach in Canton McKinley school history. The elder McDaniels will now have the opportunity to see his son coach, just as he did, in the same stadium.

"It'll be really an experience. Surreal is probably a good word for it," Josh McDaniels on returning home to coach. "Thinking that he was coaching me and correcting me and calling plays for me many, many years ago. … My family has spent a lot of nights there over many, many years, so it's a special place for us."

McDaniels stated he's just as excited to take his team to the Hall of Fame museum as he is to coach the exhibition game. He was also pleasantly surprised by the amount of Raiders that haven't been to the museum before. He's looking forward to witnessing his players experience the greatness of the Hall for the first time.