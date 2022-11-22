Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 11 win

Simplicity pays off

To end a three-game losing streak, Josh McDaniels put the ball in the hands of his best players and let them go to work to help the Raiders overcome a late-game deficit on the road. Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams put the offense on their backs as the leaders of a unit that flashes explosive potential. Jacobs and Adams, in particular, combined for 300-plus scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 34 total touches.

Although it is sensible to put the ball in the hands of the team's best players to win games, it is hard to resist the urge to make the call sheet about play designs that showcase a playcaller's creativity and ingenuity. McDaniels put any of that on the backburner by making it a priority to build the game plan around No. 28 and No. 17.

With "take over the game" capabilities, Jacobs and Adams are blue-chip players who command attention but also deliver in key moments. By entrusting the duo to put the offense on their backs, McDaniels simplified the game by putting the pressure on his best players to deliver in the clutch. While he had a few clever tactics to put his stars in prime positions to make plays, the goal was to put the ball in the hands of his best players to give them a chance to make a significant impact on the game.