Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' loss to Titans

Sep 27, 2022 at 02:14 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The season is just three weeks old, but the hot takes and overreactions are dominating the airwaves. Some observers are ready to throw in towel after a slow start, but patience and persistence can help a coach quickly turn things around.

Given some time to review the film and make a few notes on the team's performance, here are some observations from Week 3.

The season is a marathon, not a sprint

Despite the 0-3 start, it is too soon to hit the panic button on the 2022 season. The season is a 17-game marathon with a series of highs and lows that will expose the character of the squad.

The Raiders have assembled a collection of veterans with winning resumes and playoff experience. The confidence from their past successes should help them navigate around this rough patch of the season. Whether it is encouraging their teammates to work harder or pay closer attention to the details, the Raiders' team leaders must step up and get everyone on the same page.

Moreover, the team leaders need to work with the coaching staff to ensure the message is consistent throughout the building. If everyone is on the same page and buying into the vision established by Josh McDaniels, the team could dig itself out of a hole and creep back into playoff contention by the end of the season.

To make a run at a postseason berth, the Raiders will need to break up the season into small segments with some short-term goals and objectives. Most teams will break the season into four individual quarters (four-game segments) with a goal of finishing 3-1 or better during each phase. If the team hits the benchmark, they will finish with 12 or more wins and likely earn a top seed in the tournament.

Although it is too early to think about the playoffs at this stage of the season, the Raiders can set a realistic goal of reaching the .500 mark by the mid-point of the season. Considering the teams that are on the slate over the next quarter of the season (SEE: Broncos, Chiefs, Texans, Saints and Jaguars), the Raiders can climb back into contention with improved play in each of the three phases of the game.

Who's the Mack?

The Raiders' star-studded receiving corps features three Pro Bowlers (Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller), but opponents better not sleep on the playmaking talents of Mack Hollins. The sixth-year pro has spent the bulk of his career making contributions as a standout special teams contributor, but the veteran has shown big-play ability as a WR3/WR4.

Against the Titans, Hollins tallied eight catches for 158 yards (19.8 yards per catch) and a score while displaying outstanding hand-eye coordination and tracking skills as a vertical threat. With defensive coordinators intent on neutralizing Adams (and Waller) with various coverage tactics, the rangy pass catcher has become one of Carr's top targets with 13 receptions on 18 targets over the past two games. Hollins has racked up nine first downs during that span while averaging 17.2 yards per catch.

As opponents begin to pay closer attention to Hollins and his big play potential, the coverage could loosen on Adams and Waller. Defensive coordinators hate surrendering "explosive" plays (passes of 20 yards or more) in the passing game and that fear could alter how future opponents elect to defend the Raiders' passing game. Although most defensive coaches are comfortable surrendering yards to Hollins instead of Adams or Waller, the veteran could change that opinion with a few more big plays in the coming weeks.

What is the right O-Line combination?

Injuries have certainly contributed to the variety of groups at the line of scrimmage, and the Raiders may continue to struggle until they are able to trot out a consistent quintet each week. As a five-man unit that must play as one, the offensive line requires reps to develop the chemistry and continuity needed to play at a high level, particularly against opponents featuring movement at the line of scrimmage (twists, stunts, and games).

Considering the number of reps that it takes to develop the trust between teammates, it is hard to expect a new unit to play like a collection of season veterans at the point of attack. It takes countless reps to master the non-verbal communication and subtle "on-the-fly" tactics that help units thrive within the trenches.

After watching Kolton Miller, Alex Bars, Dylan Parham, Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford finish out the game, I hope the unit can get enough time on the practice field together to work through the minor issues that plagued their performance. With more time and experience working together, the Raiders' frontline can give Derek Carr and Co. better protection and more room to operate.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Titans | Week 3

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
1 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
2 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
3 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
4 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
5 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
6 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
7 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
8 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Nissan Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans.
9 / 101

A view of Nissan Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
10 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
11 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
12 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
13 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
14 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
15 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
16 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
17 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
18 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
19 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
20 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
21 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
22 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
23 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
24 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
25 / 101

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
26 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles with the quarterbacks in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
27 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles with the quarterbacks in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
28 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
29 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
30 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
31 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
32 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
33 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
34 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
35 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
36 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
37 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
38 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
39 / 101

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
40 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
41 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
42 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
43 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
44 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) lines up before a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
45 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) lines up before a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
46 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
47 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
48 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
49 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
50 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls an audible during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
51 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls an audible during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
52 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
53 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
54 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
55 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
56 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
57 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
58 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
59 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
60 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
61 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
62 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
63 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
64 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
65 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
66 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
67 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
68 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
69 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
70 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
71 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
72 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
73 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
74 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
75 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
76 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
77 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
78 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
79 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) bats the ball out of the end zone on a punt during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
80 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) bats the ball out of the end zone on a punt during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
81 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
82 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
83 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
84 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
85 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
86 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
87 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
88 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
89 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
90 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs a route during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
91 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs a route during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
92 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
93 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
94 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
95 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
96 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
97 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
98 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
99 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
100 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.
101 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
