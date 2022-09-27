Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' loss to Titans

The season is a marathon, not a sprint

Despite the 0-3 start, it is too soon to hit the panic button on the 2022 season. The season is a 17-game marathon with a series of highs and lows that will expose the character of the squad.

The Raiders have assembled a collection of veterans with winning resumes and playoff experience. The confidence from their past successes should help them navigate around this rough patch of the season. Whether it is encouraging their teammates to work harder or pay closer attention to the details, the Raiders' team leaders must step up and get everyone on the same page.

Moreover, the team leaders need to work with the coaching staff to ensure the message is consistent throughout the building. If everyone is on the same page and buying into the vision established by Josh McDaniels, the team could dig itself out of a hole and creep back into playoff contention by the end of the season.

To make a run at a postseason berth, the Raiders will need to break up the season into small segments with some short-term goals and objectives. Most teams will break the season into four individual quarters (four-game segments) with a goal of finishing 3-1 or better during each phase. If the team hits the benchmark, they will finish with 12 or more wins and likely earn a top seed in the tournament.