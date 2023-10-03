Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 4 loss

Josh Jacobs and the running game going

The 2022 NFL rushing champ has yet to top the 100-yard mark this season despite receiving at least 17 rushing attempts in three of the Raiders' first four games. Though it is common for workhorse runners to endure slow starts while the offensive line and perimeter players are developing chemistry, the running game was expected to carry the team with a big, physical frontline, paving the way for a power back with nifty feet and exceptional vision.

The production has yet to meet the expectation, with Jacobs averaging just 2.7 yards per carry and fewer than 50 rush yards per game (41.5). The slump continued against the Chargers, with Jacobs tallying just 58 yards on 17 carries. Although he added another 81 yards on eight catches, it seemed as though the lack of production from the running game forced the Raiders to put too much on the plate of a rookie quarterback making his first start.