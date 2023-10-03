Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 4 loss

Oct 03, 2023 at 01:26 PM
bucky-brooks-headshot-author
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Despite dropping a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, there are plenty of positives from the game that Josh McDaniels and Co. can build on to help the Raiders get back on track. The defense played well enough to win despite surrendering 155 rushing yards to a team that prefers to throw the ball around the yard.

Offensively, the breakout performance by Josh Jacobs as a multi-purpose back could help the Raiders expand their offense to enable their best players (Jacobs and Davante Adams) to make a greater impact on the game. Although it was hard for the unit to get going with a rookie at the helm, the Raiders' individual and collective talent is good enough to win games.

After taking some time to review the film and reflect on the game, here are some notes and observations from a former NFL scout.

Khalil Mack strikes again

Mack was an unstoppable force off the edge with six sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in a vintage performance that reminded the football world of his dominance.

Against his former team, Mack flashed strength, power and an old-school array of moves that kept blockers guessing at the line of scrimmage. Moreover, the former All-Pro's savvy as a pass rusher made life tough for Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor on every snap. Mack's relentlessness and persistence are exactly what you would expect from a former all-star who knows how to take the quarterback down.

Considering nine of Mack's 14 sacks with the Chargers have come against the Raiders, the Silver and Black must find a way to handle him to win against their division rival.

Josh Jacobs and the running game going

The 2022 NFL rushing champ has yet to top the 100-yard mark this season despite receiving at least 17 rushing attempts in three of the Raiders' first four games. Though it is common for workhorse runners to endure slow starts while the offensive line and perimeter players are developing chemistry, the running game was expected to carry the team with a big, physical frontline, paving the way for a power back with nifty feet and exceptional vision.

The production has yet to meet the expectation, with Jacobs averaging just 2.7 yards per carry and fewer than 50 rush yards per game (41.5). The slump continued against the Chargers, with Jacobs tallying just 58 yards on 17 carries. Although he added another 81 yards on eight catches, it seemed as though the lack of production from the running game forced the Raiders to put too much on the plate of a rookie quarterback making his first start.

Until Jacobs can find creases at the line of scrimmage and produce a handful of explosive plays on the ground, the Raiders' lack of a running game may keep them from gaining control of games and protecting a defense with a time-consuming approach that limits the total number of possessions in each game.

Aidan O'Connell shows promise in his NFL debut

Despite the numbers and final result, the Raiders might have found an intriguing QB2-plus in the former Purdue standout. O'Connell showed toughness, grit and competitive stamina in a performance that was far from perfect for the quarterback or his offensive teammates.

Although the rookie completed 24-of-39 passes for 238 yards with an interception, he had the Raiders in a position to tie and possibly win the game with a little over two minutes left. Sure, the interception to Asante Samuel Jr. was a backbreaker, but O'Connell's willingness to bounce back from taking sack-after-sack at the hands of Khalil Mack and Co. will encourage the coaching staff that their young quarterback has the intangibles to play in this league.

In addition, the quarterback's pinpoint throws from the pocket are precisely what coaches covet in a traditional pocket passer. While he will need to quicken his internal clock and utilize more of the options featured within each concept, O'Connell's knowledge of the offense highlights his work ethic and preparedness.

With more repetitions and experience running with the No. 1s, the fourth-round pick could develop into a quality starter in a system that suits his talents as a playmaker.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chargers | Week 4

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (4) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (4) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders' helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders' helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders safeties huddle before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders safeties huddle before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires up the defensive line before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires up the defensive line before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) huddle before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) huddle before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates with safety Roderic Teamer (33) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates with safety Roderic Teamer (33) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) runs a route during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) runs a route during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders stop the Los Angeles Chargers on fourth down during the regular season away game at SoFi Stadium.
94 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders stop the Los Angeles Chargers on fourth down during the regular season away game at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) celebrates after the Los Angeles Chargers are stopped on fourth down during the regular season away game at SoFi Stadium.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) celebrates after the Los Angeles Chargers are stopped on fourth down during the regular season away game at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after stopping the Los Angeles Chargers on fourth down during the regular season away game at SoFi Stadium.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after stopping the Los Angeles Chargers on fourth down during the regular season away game at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
