Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 7 win

The b-word is only reserved for certified playmakers in the locker room. Although Jacobs has certainly earned that distinction throughout his career with the Raiders, the Pro Bowler's performance in recent weeks has confirmed his status as one of the best running backs in the league. The 5-foot-10, 220-pounder posted his third straight 100-yard game while shouldering the heavy workload of an old-school feature back. As the Raiders' designated RB1, Jacobs logged at least 20 carries for the third consecutive game as McDaniels has started to build the offensive game plan around his talents. With the fourth-year pro punishing opponents with hard-nosed runs between the tackles, the Raiders have been able to utilize a ground-and-pound approach to set the table for an offense that is beginning to find its identity under their new coach. If Jacobs continues to flourish as the workhorse in the backfield, the Raiders offense will give plenty of defensive coordinators sleepless nights as they try to come up with a plan to best defend No. 28.