Tower of Power will perform National Anthem prior to kickoff on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Oakland-born legendary music group Tower of Power reunites with the Raider Nation on Sunday when they perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders versus Los Angeles Chargers contest at Allegiant Stadium.

Tower of Power, who, like the Silver and Black were founded in the Bay Area more than a half century ago, has delivered the best in funk and soul music and has frequently performed at Raiders games. The band was created out of the late '60s R&B sound and has solidified their place in music history with chart-topping hits such as "What Is Hip?," "So Very Hard To Go" and "You're Still A Young Man."

They also have performed iconic horn section collaborations with Santana, Sammy Hagar, Rod Stewart, Huey Lewis, Linda Ronstadt and many more. Tower of Power, led by founding members Emilio Castillo, "Doc" Kupka and David Garibaldi, continues releasing music and touring, wowing music fans across the world.

Fans traveling to Allegiant Stadium for Sunday's game should note the ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard that could impact traffic on game day. Those arriving to the game via northbound I-15 and westbound I-215 could be impacted by lane closures and potential delays due to the resort corridor construction.

For more information on the I-15 Tropicana Project, please visit http://www.i15trop.com.