Tower of Power will perform National Anthem prior to kickoff on Sunday

Dec 02, 2022 at 11:46 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. – Oakland-born legendary music group Tower of Power reunites with the Raider Nation on Sunday when they perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders versus Los Angeles Chargers contest at Allegiant Stadium.

Tower of Power, who, like the Silver and Black were founded in the Bay Area more than a half century ago, has delivered the best in funk and soul music and has frequently performed at Raiders games. The band was created out of the late '60s R&B sound and has solidified their place in music history with chart-topping hits such as "What Is Hip?," "So Very Hard To Go" and "You're Still A Young Man."

They also have performed iconic horn section collaborations with Santana, Sammy Hagar, Rod Stewart, Huey Lewis, Linda Ronstadt and many more. Tower of Power, led by founding members Emilio Castillo, "Doc" Kupka and David Garibaldi, continues releasing music and touring, wowing music fans across the world.

Fans traveling to Allegiant Stadium for Sunday's game should note the ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard that could impact traffic on game day. Those arriving to the game via northbound I-15 and westbound I-215 could be impacted by lane closures and potential delays due to the resort corridor construction.

For more information on the I-15 Tropicana Project, please visit http://www.i15trop.com.

For directions and parking information for Allegiant Stadium, including public transportation options, please visit https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/directions-parking.

Related Content

news

Raiders to honor Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Branch at halftime

The Branch family will be joined by a group of Raiders Pro Football Hall of Famers for his Ring of Excellence presentation during the halftime tribute that will include Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

news

Raiders again engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Workshop

Matthew Butler and Sam Webb visited students from Grant Sawyer Middle School in Las Vegas to participate in a workshop that focuses on motivating students to improve their attendance and academic performance through hip hop music.

news

Raiders assist Southern Nevada community for Thanksgiving, offensive line makes 'Turkey Time' donation, distributes meals

Yesterday, in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Raiders offensive line assisted with distributing 600 meal boxes that included turkeys, complete fixings and fresh vegetables during a drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Raiders claim DL Jerry Tillery

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive lineman was originally drafted by the Chargers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 54 games with 29 starts during his four-year career.

news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end has made stops with the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

news

John Fogerty to take mainstage at halftime of Sunday's Raiders-Indianapolis game

Pia Toscano, who has made a name for herself as a talented vocalist by quickly emerging as a fan favorite and frontrunner on American Idol's Season 10, is set to perform the National Anthem.

news

Raiders place TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, sign LB Curtis Bolton to active roster

In additional moves, the Raiders have placed LB Blake Martinez on the Reserve/Retired List and signed LB Reggie Ragland to the practice squad.

news

Richard Seymour to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch Sunday

Fans are reminded to note that kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. and are encouraged to be inside Allegiant Stadium early to ensure they are part of Seymour's torch lighting.

news

Raiders sign S Isaiah Pola-Mao to active roster, sign S Jalen Elliott to practice squad

Pola-Mao originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has appeared in two career games.

news

Raiders honor military during Salute to Service

The Raiders are commemorating the league-wide Salute to Service initiative through various activations in Southern Nevada, including at this Sunday's contest versus Indianapolis at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Raiders sign CB Sidney Jones IV, place LB Divine Deablo on injured reserve

In 2021, Jones IV played in 16 games with 11 starts for the Seahawks and recorded career highs in tackles (66) and passes defensed (10).

