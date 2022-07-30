Training Camp Notebook 7/30: Derek Carr looking comfortable in new offense

Training Camp has 'been a lot of fun' for Derek Carr

Saturday morning was a good day for Derek Carr, connecting with a good number of his receivers throughout practice. While Carr, like the rest of his teammates, is still trying to learn the new offense – he looks like he's picking it up well. The speed in which Carr is moving in the offense is what stood out to me, as he did a good job of quickly locating his receivers and using his accuracy to feed them the ball.