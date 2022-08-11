Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Keeping up with the Joneses

The intensity of Training Camp continues to heighten after the Raiders' 14th practice Thursday morning. The Silver and Black are working to improve as a whole with their preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings around the corner.
Here are a few observations from the August 11 practice.
Chris Jones on the rise
One of the top plays of the day on defense, in my opinion, came from cornerback Chris Jones.
During team period, Jones made an exceptional pass breakup in the middle of the field. The breakup slowed down the momentum of the offense, and also hyped up his teammates on the sideline.
Jones has been having a quietly good Training Camp with the Silver and Black, after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans. The cornerback, who is going into his fifth NFL season, had a key pass breakup in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game last week as well.
DC to DA connection
Elite receivers make elite plays.
An eye-catcher on offense came from none other than Davante Adams. The All-Pro receiver climbed a ladder over two defenders for a big gain during team period. The deep ball was, of course, thrown by Derek Carr, who evaded a crumbling pocket to find Adams deep.
Impressive showing from Chandler Jones
In Wednesday morning's practice, Maxx Crosby brought the heat on the defensive line. Thursday, it was Chandler Jones on the other side that looked throughly impressive.
Jones and Crosby have shown flashes of the edge rushing tandem they could be, using their speed and length to alter the quarterback's decisions. Jones was active off the line of scrimmage throughout practice and didn't let up. Also can't forget to mention his incredible showing in one-on-one drills as well.
The clinic Jones put on wasn't only beneficial for the defense, but for the offensive line as well. Jones, with nearly 108 career sacks, can help get the Silver and Black O-line more than ready for what's to come this season by continually applying pressure.
Quote of the day
Keep your head down. Everything isn't going to go the way you want it right now, it's not. But just keep doing you, just keep grinding, prove everybody wrong. Do what you got to do as a rookie. Thayer Munford Jr. on the advice he's gotten from teammates