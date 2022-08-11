Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Keeping up with the Joneses

Impressive showing from Chandler Jones

In Wednesday morning's practice, Maxx Crosby brought the heat on the defensive line. Thursday, it was Chandler Jones on the other side that looked throughly impressive.

Jones and Crosby have shown flashes of the edge rushing tandem they could be, using their speed and length to alter the quarterback's decisions. Jones was active off the line of scrimmage throughout practice and didn't let up. Also can't forget to mention his incredible showing in one-on-one drills as well.