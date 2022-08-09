Training Camp Notebook 8/9: Maxx Crosby, Nate Hobbs turn up the heat

Rookie and vet teamwork in the secondary

Another interception in practice came from Duron Harmon.

The veteran safety made a play on the ball off a tipped pass from UDFA Sam Webb. Harmon, who has 21 career interceptions, has been trying to help his younger teammates become ball hawks like himself.

"I've been in this defense. I understand the defense, I know where the offense is trying to attack," said Harmon. "I've been out there with Sam [Webb], there's been a couple of times, 'Hey, get ready out for this' – with T-Mo [Tre'von Moehrig], and John [Abram] and everybody. Just understanding where Josh [McDaniels] is trying to attack our defense and what coverages we're in and just trying to be a good teammate."

The tipped pass from Webb is not the only play the Division II cornerback has made during Training Camp, finishing the Raiders' first preseason game with two solo tackles.