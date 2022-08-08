'I wouldn't change a thing': The path that led to Jarrett Stidham competing in Raiders' quarterback room

The offseason trade to the Las Vegas Raiders was a pleasant surprise for Jarrett Stidham.

The former Auburn quarterback wasn't expecting a change of scenery going into the 2022 season. A few months ago, he and Mac Jones were the only two quarterbacks on the New England Patriots roster. After the Patriots re-signed Brian Hoyer and added Bailey Zappe to their roster, Stidham didn't think he would get traded, but knew he would have to compete like hell for a spot.

While not in New England, he's still competing for his spot. He was traded to what could be considered a perfect destination for him – reunited with a few people that gave him his first shot in the NFL.

"I was obviously thrilled that it was to here because I've been with Zig [Dave Ziegler] and Josh [McDaniels] and Mick [Lombardi] and Carm [Carmen Bricillo] and Bo [Hardegree], all those guys for the last couple years," Stidham said Monday. "I was happy to come here and be a part of this organization, for sure."

A little competition won't hurt Stidham, who has battled through quarterback competitions dating back to his Texas high school football days at Stephenville High School. The four-star recruit went on to have a successful college career in his stints at Baylor and Auburn, throwing for over 7,000 career passing yards and nearly 50 touchdowns.

"I wouldn't change a thing," Stidam said about his football journey. "I was very fortunate to grow up in a place like Stephenville where its blue collar, you just work really hard, usually we win a lot of games. Very fortunate to be from a place like that. Going into college, Baylor, Auburn, it's been a lot of fun. Then obviously playing the last three years in New England and now here, it's been a blessing."