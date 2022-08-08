Training Camp Notebook 8/8: Chandler Jones returns, Zamir White making contributions in Monday's practice

Zeus is getting loose

The picture of how loaded the Raiders backfield will be got more clear in Canton last week, and was once again on display in practice.

The Silver and Black handed out a surplus of carries to their running backs Monday morning, including veterans Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden.

Yet the running back that has caught people's attention recently is rookie Zamir White. The fourth-round draft pick is coming off an effective showing against the Jaguars, with 75 total yards of scrimmage in his debut. The former Georgia running back was active one again Monday morning as well.

While White still has a lot to learn in this new offensive scheme fresh out of college, McDaniels believes the rookie is catching on quickly.

"He played fast. And for a rookie, there's times where you're thinking and processing and sometimes that makes you play slower than what you normally would do – and I didn't see that," the coach said Monday while evaluating White's showing against the Jaguars.