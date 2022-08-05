Quick Snap: Zamir White flashes in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Impressive start for Zamir White
Out of the Raiders' 2022 draft class, Zamir White made the biggest impact Thursday night in the Raiders' 27-11 victory over the Jaguars.
The former Georgia running back didn't waste any time showing Canton the skills that helped the Bulldogs win a National Championship last season. White dominated on the ground and in the passing game, accumulating 75 total yards of scrimmage.
Solid night from Raiders' QB trio
The backup quarterback competition is extremely active after the first preseason game.
Both Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens had their moments at the helm. Stidham ended the day with 96 passing yards and a rushing touchdown before the end of the first half. Mullens was very accurate with the football, completing over 70 percent of his passes Thursday night for 72 passing yards.
UDFA Chase Garbers made the most out of his snaps in the fourth quarter, totaling 35 passing yards in his NFL debut.
Rookie linebacker standouts
On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders saw good production from their two UDFA linebackers Luke Masterson and Darien Butler. The two combined for nine tackles in their first NFL action.
More than numbers with Tyron Johnson
The statline didn't necessarily show it, but Tyron Johnson had a very impactful game.
The wide receiver showed glimpses of his blazing speed, helping in clearing up traffic for the other receivers. No. 1 ended the game with 39 receiving yards – leading all Raiders in that category.
View photos from the Raiders' Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.