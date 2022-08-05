Quick Snap: Zamir White flashes in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Aug 04, 2022 at 08:35 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Impressive start for Zamir White

Out of the Raiders' 2022 draft class, Zamir White made the biggest impact Thursday night in the Raiders' 27-11 victory over the Jaguars.

The former Georgia running back didn't waste any time showing Canton the skills that helped the Bulldogs win a National Championship last season. White dominated on the ground and in the passing game, accumulating 75 total yards of scrimmage.

Solid night from Raiders' QB trio

The backup quarterback competition is extremely active after the first preseason game.

Both Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens had their moments at the helm. Stidham ended the day with 96 passing yards and a rushing touchdown before the end of the first half. Mullens was very accurate with the football, completing over 70 percent of his passes Thursday night for 72 passing yards.

UDFA Chase Garbers made the most out of his snaps in the fourth quarter, totaling 35 passing yards in his NFL debut.

Rookie linebacker standouts

On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders saw good production from their two UDFA linebackers Luke Masterson and Darien Butler. The two combined for nine tackles in their first NFL action.

More than numbers with Tyron Johnson

The statline didn't necessarily show it, but Tyron Johnson had a very impactful game.

The wide receiver showed glimpses of his blazing speed, helping in clearing up traffic for the other receivers. No. 1 ended the game with 39 receiving yards – leading all Raiders in that category.

Gameday Photos: Hall of Fame Game vs. Jaguars

View photos from the Raiders' Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
1 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
2 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
3 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
4 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 32-yard field goal during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
5 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 32-yard field goal during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
6 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
7 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
8 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
9 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
10 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
11 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 55-yard field goal during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
12 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 55-yard field goal during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
13 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
14 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
15 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
16 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
17 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
18 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
19 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
20 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
21 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
22 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
23 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
24 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
25 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
26 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
27 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
28 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
29 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
30 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
31 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
32 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
33 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
34 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
35 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) celebrates with tight end Jacob Hollister (88) after rushing for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
36 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) celebrates with tight end Jacob Hollister (88) after rushing for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
37 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
38 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
39 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
40 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
41 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
42 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
43 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
44 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
45 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
46 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
47 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
48 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
49 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
50 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
51 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
52 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
53 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
54 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
55 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
56 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
57 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
58 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
59 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and safety Matthias Farley (49) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
60 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and safety Matthias Farley (49) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
61 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
62 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
63 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
64 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
65 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
66 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) celebrates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
67 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) celebrates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
68 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
