Raiders cap Coach McDaniels' homecoming with Hall of Fame Game win

Aug 04, 2022 at 10:20 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

In front of more than 100 friends, family members and his hometown crowd, Josh McDaniels led the Las Vegas Raiders to their first preseason win, knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11.

The Silver and Black's head coach returned to the field he once played on, gaining a victory on the same sidelines he watched his father, Thom McDaniels, stroll up and down for nearly two decades. The experience was something the coach described as "a unique opportunity."

"Very grateful that I had [the chance]," McDaniels said after the game. "It's the first time I've been in this Hall of Fame Game in 22 years. To have an opportunity to do that with him here and my family and plenty of people that helped me along the way, I think it was a special night for them. You never know if you'll get this opportunity again. I really savored it. It was a good opportunity for all of us, and I think we all enjoyed it."

Related Links

One standout performance for the team came from none other than their rookie running back Zamir White. The fourth-round pick got going from the jump, opening up his NFL preseason career with a 14-yard gain in the first quarter. White finished with 52 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards.

It was the type of performance McDaniels was hoping for White to have, coming off 11 rushing touchdowns his senior season in college.

"He did that in Georgia. He ran hard with the ball in his hands and is tough to tackle," McDaniels said. "He finishes runs the right way, brings a physical element to the game and the team. It was a good opportunity for him to get in there and do that at our level and play in the kicking game some. Like I said, there's going to be some things that we have to tweak and clean up, but I thought for him to get out there and establish – that's the style of runner he was at Georgia, and then to see him do it here was good."

While many were impressed with the stat line of the promising rookie, White said he is simply "blessed" to have the chance to suit up in the Silver and Black for the first time.

"I love ball; it's my life," he remarked postgame. "[I'm] blessed to be out there for this first game and grinding with these guys."

Another overall takeaway from the Raiders was a brand of smart, fundamental football on both sides of the ball. The offense committed zero turnovers, won the battle in penalty yards and held the Jaguars to only a field goal entering the fourth quarter. While McDaniels was satisfied with the way his team played, he's more excited to watch the tape to improve on what the team displayed Thursday night.

"I thought we played with some good tempo and rhythm in the first half," he said. "I thought we were trying to get in and out of the huddle, I thought we stayed ahead of the down and distance for the most part offensively. Thought we got off the field on third down, early in the game especially.

"Generally I really liked our attitude from the group. They were into it, they gave great effort. ... Again, plenty of things we did wrong that we'll be able to correct tomorrow on the film – but I like the way we approached the game."

Gameday Photos: Hall of Fame Game vs. Jaguars

View photos from the Raiders' Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
1 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
2 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
3 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
4 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 32-yard field goal during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
5 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 32-yard field goal during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
6 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
7 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
8 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
9 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
10 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
11 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 55-yard field goal during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
12 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 55-yard field goal during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
13 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
14 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
15 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
16 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
17 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
18 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
19 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
20 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
21 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
22 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
23 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
24 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
25 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
26 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
27 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
28 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
29 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
30 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
31 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
32 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
33 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
34 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
35 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) celebrates with tight end Jacob Hollister (88) after rushing for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
36 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) celebrates with tight end Jacob Hollister (88) after rushing for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
37 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
38 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
39 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
40 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
41 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
42 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
43 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
44 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
45 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
46 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
47 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
48 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
49 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
50 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
51 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
52 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
53 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
54 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
55 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
56 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
57 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
58 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
59 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and safety Matthias Farley (49) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
60 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and safety Matthias Farley (49) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
61 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
62 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
63 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
64 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
65 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
66 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) celebrates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
67 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) celebrates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
68 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Zamir White flashes in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The rookie running back was a standout in the Raiders' 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Halftime Report: Raiders backfield getting the job done in Canton

The Silver and Black lead the Jaguars, 20-0, at halftime in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

news

'This is legendary': Raiders journey into the past during Pro Football Hall of Fame tour

The Las Vegas Raiders toured the Hall the day before suiting up for their first preseason game.

news

Looking to earn a spot in the trenches, Lester Cotton Sr. is making the most of his opportunity

The guard is looking to close 'that revolving door' he's gone through with the Raiders.

news

Raiders release first unofficial depth chart of 2022

Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember changes are fluid and at the coaches' discretion.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/1: Nate Hobbs, Mack Hollins bring the noise during practice

Here are a few observations from the Raiders' last open practice before heading to Canton, Ohio.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/31: Hunter Renfrow, Davante Adams tandem looking encouraging

A few observations from the Raiders' Sunday morning Training Camp practice.

news

'I played all my games in this stadium': Josh McDaniels returning to a familiar field for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Josh McDaniels will coach his first game at the helm of the Raiders in his former high school stadium this Thursday.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/30: Derek Carr looking comfortable in new offense

Top takeaways from Back Together Saturday and the Las Vegas Raiders' eighth Training Camp practice.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How's Training Camp going for the Silver and Black?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks out the first mailbag of 2022 Training Camp.

news

'Let's take this whole drill over': Chandler Jones mic'd up for first time in the Silver and Black

Hear the defensive end mic'd up at the first padded practice of 2022 Training Camp.

Advertising