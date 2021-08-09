Training Camp Notebook 8/8: Derek Carr, Raiders offense looks fired up in Allegiant Stadium

Nothing beats the sound of fans cheering in your home stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders got the long awaited opportunity to play in front of fans in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon. They held a walk-through practice at the stadium with nearly 20,000 fans in attendance. Fans were able to catch a glimpse of the high-octane offense the Raiders can hopefully put on the field this season with Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Hunter Renfrow and Henry Ruggs III. Carr's backup, Marcus Mariota, also took the field to showcase the versatility he could bring to the offense on future Sundays in the stadium as well.
Here's a few of my key observations from the Raiders Training Camp practice Sunday.
Fun practice from QB1: Derek Carr
Nobody looked happier to be back in Allegiant Stadium than Derek Carr.
The quarterback was lively and joyous to be back in the stadium, this time with fans in attendance. Carr is coming off a career season which occurred during a global pandemic, with no fans during home games. The fans seemed to bolster the play of Carr throughout practice, as he looked accurate as ever. He did a great job of distributing the ball around to most of his receivers and running backs -- and did it with a smile on his face.
He also took time to hype up the crowd in attendance at the end of practice. DC was definitely a man of the people Sunday afternoon.
Fun practice from QB2: Marcus Mariota
Quarterback Marcus Mariota had a lot of good passes to go around as well.
Mariota is another player that has stood out during Training Camp and didn't disappoint fans in the stadium. He was able to make some great throws to receivers Zay Jones, Willie Snead IV and Henry Ruggs III, and used his feet on several option plays, finding his way streaking into the end zone.
While Derek Carr is the firm starting quarterback, the idea of Mariota getting some snaps alongside Carr is being entertained. Last week, Gruden and Carr publicly stated how happy they are to see Mariota healthy after being out most of last season with various injuries. The former Heisman winner is currently just trying to find any way he can to make an impact for the team.
"Physically, I was coming off surgeries last year and mentally it was a tough situation in Tennessee. I really appreciate this coach staff – this team for welcoming me in, as well as the quarterback room," Mariota said Sunday. "I feel great. I feel confident throwing the football. I have a lot of fun in this system. Each and every single day I think it's great to be around a group of guys that enjoy the game, and it's a lot of fun to go to work."
Moreau has become bigger, faster and stronger
A player that stood out to me heavily today is tight end Foster Moreau.
The third-year player is expected to have a big role in this year's offense behind Darren Waller. The former LSU Tiger had his snaps decreased last season, with the signing of Jason Witten, as well as recovering from a knee injury. Throughout 2021 Training Camp, he has looked better and healthier than he was even his rookie season. He also took advantage of the many targets he saw from Carr. Gruden is very high on the tight end and vocally praised him as a player and person to the media Sunday.
"I'm not going to be Foster's agent, but I wish I was," Gruden said jokingly. "I love him. I just think this guy – he's perfect for how we want to play here. He can block in line, he can pass protect. He's a football junkie. He's one of the greatest kids I've ever coached.
"You can see he's healthy now from his knee. That was a terrible knee injury he had. He's had a chance to study one of the great players to ever play in this league in Jason Witten. And he's banked a lot of things now. I think him and Waller give us a duo as good as any I've ever had."