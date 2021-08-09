Training Camp Notebook 8/8: Derek Carr, Raiders offense looks fired up in Allegiant Stadium

Moreau has become bigger, faster and stronger

A player that stood out to me heavily today is tight end Foster Moreau﻿.

The third-year player is expected to have a big role in this year's offense behind Darren Waller﻿. The former LSU Tiger had his snaps decreased last season, with the signing of Jason Witten, as well as recovering from a knee injury. Throughout 2021 Training Camp, he has looked better and healthier than he was even his rookie season. He also took advantage of the many targets he saw from Carr. Gruden is very high on the tight end and vocally praised him as a player and person to the media Sunday.

"I'm not going to be Foster's agent, but I wish I was," Gruden said jokingly. "I love him. I just think this guy – he's perfect for how we want to play here. He can block in line, he can pass protect. He's a football junkie. He's one of the greatest kids I've ever coached.