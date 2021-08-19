Training Camp Notebook 8/19: Raiders offense looks more aggressive Day 2 of joint practice with Rams

The Raiders are in war mode going into Saturday.
After a few minor disruptions and intense battles, there will be no love lost between the Raiders and the Rams when they face off this Saturday in SoFi Stadium. The Raiders' offensive weapons were most certainly the highlight of Thursday's joint practice before things wrapped early.
Here's my key observations from the Raiders Training Camp practice in Thousand Oaks, California.
Great practice for Raiders offense
The Raiders offense was hit or miss yesterday against the powerful Rams defense lead by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. However, it seemed they brought the fight in a bigger way Thursday morning.
Derek Carr looked extremely accurate throughout the day, completing at least 75 percent of the passes I saw him throw. What also impressed me is the way he was able to spread the ball around consistently to Darren Waller, Bryan Edwards, Henry Ruggs III and Zay Jones.
Foster Moreau really stole the show at practice today. He looked aggressive and fought through contact every chance he got. His fellow tight ends have taken notice of Moreau's play as of late.
"Foster is making a good play everyday," said Waller. "I've been watching the film and he's deserving of all the opportunities he gets. And we'll get it, so I'm excited to see him continue to develop.
"You can't ever have too many weapons and Foster can definitely be a weapon."
Another facet of the Raiders offense that shined was the blocking upfront.
The young, revamped offensive line held their own against the Rams defense that threw multiple blitz and fronts at them the whole day. Tackle Kolton Miller has been the shining star of the line -- not only during the joint practices, but throughout all of Training Camp. He's helped created big holes alongside Andre James and rookie Alex Leatherwood for running backs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake to excel.
"It's good to go up against another team and get some good competition," said Miller. "Seeing different moves I think was really good for us. Competition was great. ... Some really good work.
"They brought a different front [today], we had to adjust quicker. Obviously communication is key to get all of our combinations off, but it was really good work."
Tempers flare at practice
So yeah, you've probably already heard.
Thursday's practice against the Rams ended early due to a couple of scuffles that went down. The altercation took place during special teams drills in the next to last period of practice. Things like this have become common in joint practices between teams, as the level of competition raises to another level.
"I thought we had great work today until right at the end of the special teams period," said Head Coach Jon Gruden. "I have no idea what that was, but that's enough of that crap. It's not good for football, that's not good for anything. So, that's the end of that practice session."
After practice, players from both teams acknowledged the competitiveness and tension that brews when going up against another team in practice. However, they also realize that's just the name of the game and are looking forward to their matchup Saturday evening.
"Going up against different teams, different styles, body types, players is always good," Rams' All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey told the media after practice. "Yeah it's definitely disappointing we didn't get to finish, but it is what it is."
The Las Vegas Raiders took the field at California Lutheran University for their last joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.