Training Camp Notebook 8/19: Raiders offense looks more aggressive Day 2 of joint practice with Rams

Tempers flare at practice

So yeah, you've probably already heard.

Thursday's practice against the Rams ended early due to a couple of scuffles that went down. The altercation took place during special teams drills in the next to last period of practice. Things like this have become common in joint practices between teams, as the level of competition raises to another level.

"I thought we had great work today until right at the end of the special teams period," said Head Coach Jon Gruden. "I have no idea what that was, but that's enough of that crap. It's not good for football, that's not good for anything. So, that's the end of that practice session."

After practice, players from both teams acknowledged the competitiveness and tension that brews when going up against another team in practice. However, they also realize that's just the name of the game and are looking forward to their matchup Saturday evening.