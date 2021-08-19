Social Reactions: The Raiders are locked in for preseason game vs. Rams

Aug 19, 2021 at 02:56 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The competitive juices continued to flow Thursday between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Silver and Black had their second joint practice with the Rams in California and both teams were able to get in a sufficient amount of work against each other before practice ended a bit early after a scuffle during special teams period. Despite the sour note the practice ended on, the Raiders are more amped up than ever. This 2021 roster seems to have a great amount of chemistry and respect for each other.

"I like the fact that our team got the fighting spirit – and not only that, we have each other's back," ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿ told the media.

The Raiders will have a walk-through practice Friday morning before they face the Rams in SoFi Stadium on Saturday night to settle this week's score. Here's some social media reactions from the players after Thursday's practice.

