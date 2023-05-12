Travel guide for the Nation: Air miles, stadium reviews and tourist attractions for every Raiders road game

May 12, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Away Game Travel Map_2560x1440 (1)

The Las Vegas Raiders will be traveling over 20,000 miles this upcoming season. And Raider Nation will make sure to follow wherever they go.

The Silver and Black have eight road games, with some prime locations across America to watch football, sight-see and eat good food. I've been fortunate to visit a few of these places, with fond memories exploring them either on the road with the Raiders or from personal travel. Additionally, Raider Nation Radio host JT the Brick has been traveling to Raiders games for upwards of two decades now, so he gave me a couple of suggestions for you to check out as well.

Let's get into each city with the total air miles from Las Vegas, stadiums and places to visit for each Raiders road game while you think about booking that flight.

Week 1 at Denver Broncos • Empower Field at Mile High

Air miles roundtrip from LAS to DEN: 1,256

Time of duration roundtrip: 3 hours 22 minutes

Denver is near the top of the list of Raiders road cities when it comes to nature watching. After you have enough time to get adjusted to the altitude, it's a beautiful place to go out on a nice walk and get lost in your surroundings. There's a variety of nature walks and parks to enjoy the landscape of the Rocky Mountains. The city is also packed with murals and street art plus a wide range of good breweries to check out. If you're not in attendance at Mile High, JT says 52eighty Sports Bar is the perfect spot in Denver to watch the game, claiming it's an "official Black Hole Club" with a true Raider feel for fans.

Empower Field at Mile High showcases a great view of the rest of Denver, making it a beautiful place to watch a football game. Broncos Country is also passionate about their team, making it one of the louder places to play for away teams.

Week 2 at Buffalo Bills • Highmark Stadium

Air miles roundtrip from LAS to BUF: 3,972

Time of duration roundtrip: 8 hours 30 minutes

Ground may soon be broken on a new location site for the Bills revamped stadium, so this could be Raider Nation's last opportunity to watch a game in Highmark Stadium, which was opened in 1973. I've never been to Buffalo, but I've heard great things about their culture and food scene. It's the hometown of one of my favorite musicians, the late Rick James. JT, a New York native, is fond of Buffalo, believing the city offers a great bar scene and with Anchor Bar a must-have spot for chicken wings.

This contest should be a fun one considering how notoriously rambunctious the Bills Mafia fanbase is. They are notoriously among the rowdiest of NFL fanbases, right next to Raider Nation. If you have any pre-existing medical conditions, you probably shouldn't jump through a table at one of their tailgates, but hey, you only live once.

Week 4 at Los Angeles Chargers • SoFi Stadium

Air miles roundtrip from LAS to LAX: 472

Time of duration roundtrip: 1 hour 52 minutes

The Raiders' trip to the Los Angeles will be their shortest of the season, staying on Pacific Time while spending less than an hour on the plane to get there. The presence of Raider Nation in The City of Angels is still extraordinary, considering the team was located there from 1982 to 1994 with a Super Bowl win in that span. I vividly remember my first time flying into LAX and seeing fans wait outside of the hotel to welcome the team, while donning vintage Los Angeles Raiders hats popularized by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame rap group N.W.A.

I've been fortunate enough to have a tour guide every time I'm in L.A – a fraternity brother of mine from Samford University who's a San Diego native. My go-to spots in Southern California include the Hollywood Walk of Fame, strolling on Sunset Strip and getting some Vitamin D in Malibu and Manhattan Beach. As for food, the iconic Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles is a move.

SoFi Stadium is the one stadium I've visited that rivals Allegiant Stadium in terms of amenities, aesthetics and luxury. You're guaranteed to reach the ideal 10,000 step a day goal while walking around there. Plus, Raider Nation always seems to make sure the building is as rocking as if it's their home stadium.

Week 7 at Chicago Bears • Soldier Field

Air miles roundtrip from LAS to ORD: 3,028

Time of duration roundtrip: 6 hours 44 minutes

You really can't go wrong in Chicago. The Raiders haven't played in Solider Field since 2015, making The Windy City a great destination.

You can visit the oldest National League ballpark Wrigley Field, visit Cloud Gate in Millennium Park, take a tour around The Art Institute of Chicago or stuff your face with the best Polish sausages and deep dish pizza you'll ever have in your life. Some of JT's go-to food spots in Chicago include The Lodge Tavern and Ditka's Restaurant. Honestly, I could go on for days about the attractions and restaurants the city has the offer, but just turn on "Ferris Bueller's Day Off' and you'll get the gist.

The nearly 100-year-old Soldier Field is on par with Lambeau Field for most historic NFL stadium to watch a football game at. With Chicago weather unpredictable, it's hard to guess what the field conditions will be at kickoff, even in October. At the very least, bring a light jacket.

Week 8 at Detroit Lions • Ford Field

Air miles roundtrip from LAS to DTW: 3,498

Time of duration roundtrip: 7 hours 36 minutes

Detroit is a city I've always wanted to visit. As a history buff, the potential opportunity to visit places like the Motown Museum, Henry Ford Museum and the Fox Theatre excite me. JT is also a big fan of The Motor City, praising its "vibrant entertainment scene."

Raider Nation will luck out against any cold temperatures in Michigan for this game, as Ford Field has a dome top. It's also conveniently located downtown near the Detroit Tigers ballpark, with a variety of nice bars, restaurants and live music in walking distance.

Week 11 at Miami Dolphins • Hard Rock Stadium

Air miles roundtrip from LAS to MIA: 4,348

Time of duration roundtrip: 9 hours 14 minutes

Miami is one of my favorite cities in America. The nightlife scene is comparable to Las Vegas, with no shortage of things to see. You don't have to stay in Miami proper to have a good time either. Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Las Olas Boulevard, Miami Beach and Key West are all great destinations. JT suggests fans look into staying at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a luxurious spot that's roughly 15 minutes away from Hard Rock Stadium.

As for the Dolphins stadium, it's pretty centrally located in South Florida, so it won't take too long to get there from wherever you decide to stay, depending on traffic. It has an open roof, which can make for some humid, muggy games, but overall it's an attractive stadium with good seating for all fans in attendance.

Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs • GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Air miles roundtrip from LAS to MCI: 2,278

Time of duration roundtrip: 5 hours 18 minutes

Kansas City has some of the best barbecue I've ever tasted, and considering I'm from Alabama – that's saying something. My personal favorite spot is Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, a local staple that's nationally acclaimed. I've never been to Joe's without waiting in a line that wraps around the building. If you do go, make sure you try the Z-Man sandwich, you'll thank me later. There's also a few cool bars and restaurants downtown in the Power & Light District.

As for Arrowhead Stadium, it should come at no surprise that it's a tough crowd. Chiefs Kingdom can get loud. Nevertheless, the hostile environment always seems to bring the best out of the Silver and Black, making it a great place to experience the historic football rivalry.

Week 17 at Indianapolis Colts • Lucas Oil Stadium

Air miles roundtrip from LAS to IND: 3,180

Time of duration roundtrip: 7 hours

In my opinion, Indianapolis is the most underrated city the Silver and Black will travel to this season. It doesn't necessarily have the glitz and glam of Miami or Chicago, but it's a pretty cool city with a nice family atmosphere. A great place for fine dining is, of course, St. Elmo Steak House, Indianapolis' oldest steakhouse famously known for their signature shrimp cocktail. Unfortunately, I'm severely allergic to shellfish but ordered a six ounce filet mignon that didn't disappoint.

Lucas Oil Stadium is a top tier football stadium in my opinion. It's a clean, up-to-date facility with great seating for fans and great lighting around the field. The stadium also has a retractable roof, so you'll be able stay warm while watching the game on New Year's Eve.

