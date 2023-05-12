Travel guide for the Nation: Air miles, stadium reviews and tourist attractions for every Raiders road game

Denver is near the top of the list of Raiders road cities when it comes to nature watching. After you have enough time to get adjusted to the altitude, it's a beautiful place to go out on a nice walk and get lost in your surroundings. There's a variety of nature walks and parks to enjoy the landscape of the Rocky Mountains. The city is also packed with murals and street art plus a wide range of good breweries to check out. If you're not in attendance at Mile High, JT says 52eighty Sports Bar is the perfect spot in Denver to watch the game, claiming it's an "official Black Hole Club" with a true Raider feel for fans.