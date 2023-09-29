Tyree Wilson working toward his full potential with help from Maxx Crosby

Since returning to the field, Wilson has made it a focus to slow down the game. It's not uncommon for the speed of a game to feel like it's 1,000 miles per hour for rookies, but it becomes easier with more knowledge of the playbook and reps against NFL competition.

"The one thing for Tyree, just keep getting acclimated to the league in terms of getting familiar with the different sets he's going to see, the different looks he's going to get from the offense, just getting familiar with that," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "And then just working on his own craft, whether it's in the run game or passing game and improving that. For most young players, just improving their strength and their endurance throughout the season. It's just getting used to NFL football, it's just a different animal."

Maxx Crosby is more than acclimated to the NFL at this point in his career, coming off two straight Pro Bowl selections. It wasn't easy for Crosby coming out the gate either, which is why the team captain is doing everything in his power to help Wilson adjust to the league.

"We talked about today, For him, it's just being intentional with every single rep," Crosby said of his advice to the first-rounder. "You've got to do it a million times right in practice to get it right once in a game, and you don't realize that when you're coming from college to the NFL."