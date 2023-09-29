Pick Six: The status of Jimmy Garoppolo, Joey Bosa and more heading into Week 4

Sep 29, 2023 at 02:30 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. How close is Jimmy Garoppolo to being cleared?

While it's still unclear whether Jimmy Garoppolo will suit up this Sunday, things are trending upward.

The Raiders QB1 is still in concussion protocol, however, he participated in his second straight practice Friday. Head Coach Josh McDaniels seemed optimistic about his status heading into the game, but the situation won't be definite unless Garoppolo clears the protocol. He's been ruled questionable heading into to game.

Garoppolo has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of his last 12 road starts, the fourth longest active streak in the NFL. He last faced the Chargers in 2022 while with the 49ers, pulling out a 22-16 victory, as he completed nearly 67 percent of passes and added a rushing touchdown.

2. Adams vs. the Chargers

No matter who's the quarterback for the Raiders this Sunday, Davante Adams will be a focal point for the offense.

The All-Pro receiver is coming off a 13 catch, 172-yard performance with two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was his 22nd game with at least 10 receptions, tying with Andre Johnson for second-most in NFL history. In his two outings against the Chargers in 2022, he compiled 318 receiving yards on 18 catches and three touchdowns.

"It's not just about the Sunday or the Saturday before the game, cleaning things up. You have to be locked in and attentive to all the things that go into a winning week," Adams said of his mentality. "And we're trying to do things the right way, but there's just another level that I know we can tap into. That's basically where I'm at right now."

Related Links

3. Chargers' defensive woes

Speaking of Adams, it would be wise for the Raiders to use him, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow as much as possible in SoFi Stadium.

Heading into Week 4, the Chargers defense has allowed the most passing yards to opposing offenses (1,011), the second-most passing first-downs (81) and is tied for the third-most passing touchdowns allowed (seven).

"Every week is different. They have familiarity with us, so that's a little bit of a different thing," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said of the Chargers. "They know what we do, we know what they do. I think you have to look at it from a singular mindset and say, 'OK, what can we control first?' And play and go from that. 'What do we have confidence in?' and go from that.

"We have to fit our personnel into what we can feel comfortable with against their scheme. That's what we try to do on a weekly basis, and that's what we're trying to do against L.A."

4. Missing man in the trenches

Despite the amount of passing yards the Chargers have allowed, they've been on par with the league average in sacks. However, a huge piece of their pass rush could be in jeopardy with linebacker Joey Bosa ruled questionable (hamstring) for Sunday.

If Bosa doesn't play, they'll look for Khalil Mack and rookie Tuli Tuipulotu to pick up the pace. That could be a difficult task for the duo with the way tackles Kolton Miller﻿, Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford Jr. have looked in their first three games in pass protection.

5. The challenge of Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is a problem. He's been a problem.

Despite the Chargers' 1-2 record, the quarterback has been lights out. Herbert is continuing to reach new heights, leading the league in completion percentage (74.4) with six passing touchdowns and no interceptions – all while the Chargers are averaging nearly 29 points a game. In three seasons against the Raiders, Herbert has a 3-3 record with a 14:1 touchdown to interception ratio.

"He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league," Maxx Crosby said. "He can make all the throws. He's athletic, young, hungry player. I love competing against him and I've got a lot of respect for him, but I definitely look forward to getting after him."

6. Can former Charger get more "dirty work" done?

Jerry Tillery returns to SoFi Stadium after playing with the Chargers for four seasons, and could have an impact this Sunday.

The 2019 first-round pick compiled 10.5 sacks in his career in L.A., adding his first one with the Silver and Black in Week 1 this season. The defensive lineman has played in multiple spots across the line for the Raiders. With Tillery's ability to pass rush from the interior and off the edge, a good performance from him could be crucial against an impressive, but banged up, Chargers offensive line.

"JT is an unselfish guy, plays a lot of roles, wears a lot of hats, does a lot of dirty work. Sometimes, it doesn't get noticed," McDaniels said. "He's been very durable for us out there all the time. Guys like that, you don't have 10 of them, so it's really beneficial if you can have one or two guys that can kind of provide depth on the roster on gameday in multiple cases, multiple spots, in case you run into some injury. He's a valuable part of our team."

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Chargers

As the Raiders prepare for Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, view past matchups of the Silver and Black hosting their division rival.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.
2 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
3 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Robert Houston/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
4 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Robert Houston/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
5 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
6 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
7 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
8 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Robert H. Houston/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, October 25, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
9 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, October 25, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
10 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1983, in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1983, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
13 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
14 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
15 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
16 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
17 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
18 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Doug Sheridan/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 1998, in Oakland, Calif.
19 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 1998, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
21 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
22 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
24 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
25 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
26 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
34 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
35 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
36 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
37 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
38 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
39 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
40 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
41 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
42 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
43 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
44 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
45 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
46 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
47 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
48 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
49 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
50 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
51 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
52 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
53 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
54 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
55 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
56 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
57 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
58 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
59 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
60 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
61 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
62 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
63 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
64 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
65 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
66 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
67 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
68 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
69 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
70 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
71 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
72 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
73 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
74 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
75 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
76 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
77 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
78 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
79 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
80 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
81 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
82 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
83 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
84 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
85 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
86 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
87 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
88 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
89 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
90 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
91 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
92 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
93 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
94 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
95 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
96 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
97 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
98 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
99 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
100 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
101 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
102 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
103 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
104 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
105 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
106 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
107 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
108 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
109 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
110 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: New location, same rivalry between the Raiders, Steelers

Six storylines to consider for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game in Las Vegas.
news

Pick Six: Raiders look to their young defenders, offensive line for production in Buffalo

Six storylines to follow heading into another tough road matchup in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Pick Six: Can the Raiders continue their recent success against the Broncos?

The Raiders' solid track record on opening day, plus more storylines to follow heading into Denver.
news

Pick Six: Davante Adams on the verge of more history entering season finale

No. 17 has one game left this season to accomplish some big individual accolades in the Silver and Black.
news

Pick Six: Jarrett Stidham enters first NFL start 'confident' in his abilities

Both teams' quarterbacks and defenses highlight the top storylines in the Raiders-49ers Week 17 battle.
news

Pick Six: Davante Adams celebrating his birthday, plus Immaculate Reception 50th anniversary game

Six top storylines to follow gearing up for the historic contest in Pittsburgh.
news

Pick Six: The Patriots will serve as a familiar challenge for the Raiders

Six storylines to follow as Josh McDaniels prepares for his second game as a head coach against former team.
news

Pick Six: Who, and what, should the Raiders defense be prepared for in Los Angeles?

The Silver and Black are on their toes preparing for who they could see at quarterback on Thursday Night Football.
news

Pick Six: An 'antsy' Nate Hobbs could return to the field this Sunday

The status of Nate Hobbs and Josh Jacobs are a couple of the top storylines to follow for the Week 13 rematch between the Raiders and Chargers.
news

Pick Six: The battle of the Bartons highlights matchup in Seattle

Jackson Barton, Josh Jacobs and Nate Hobbs headline the top storylines to follow as the Raiders travel to Washington.
news

Pick Six: Josh McDaniels focused on the task at hand as he returns to Denver

Six storylines to follow for the Raiders' second meeting with the Denver Broncos.

Latest Content

news

What They're Saying: Keenan Allen excited to go up against 'ball hawk' Marcus Peters

Sep 29, 2023

Take a look at what the Los Angeles Chargers had to say about the Raiders going into Week 4.
news

Tyree Wilson working toward his full potential with help from Maxx Crosby

Sep 29, 2023

The rookie edge rusher is still getting acclimated to the NFL and playing elite competition, but has one of the best to help him along the way.
audio

Checking in with Kevin Harlan and Matt Smith on Brandon Staley and the Chargers' aggressive philosophy | RPN

Sep 29, 2023

CBS Sports' Kevin Harlan and the voice of the Chargers Matt Smith join Amber Theoharis to preview the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 9.29.23

Sep 29, 2023

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center one last time before their Sunday matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Pick Six: The status of Jimmy Garoppolo, Joey Bosa and more heading into Week 4

Sep 29, 2023

Six storylines to watch for as the Raiders gear up for an AFC West road matchup against the Chargers.
news

Raiders-Chargers Week 4 Injury Report: Garoppolo, Crosby among 5 Raiders listed as questionable

Sep 29, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Statement from Raiders

Sep 29, 2023

video

Coach McDaniels offers high praise for Davante Adams, talks latest injury updates

Sep 29, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on final prep for the Chargers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, wide receiver Davante Adams and more.
gallery

Photos: Raiders donate to Mater East Academy football program

Sep 29, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders present the Mater East Academy football team with a check donation, along with gloves, towels and football bags.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders and Chargers face off in L.A.

Sep 29, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 9.29.23 | Week 4 vs. Chargers | RPP

Sep 29, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to practice from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

Viaje a Los Ángeles para acción divisional se aproxima para los Raiders

Sep 29, 2023

Las Vegas buscará regresar a la senda de la victoria ante los Cargadores, en lo que marcará el segundo partido divisional del 2023 para la escuadra de Josh McDaniels.
View All
Advertising