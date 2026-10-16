U.S. Little League Baseball World Series champion Henderson Paseo Verde team to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

The United States Little League Baseball World Series champion Henderson Paseo Verde team will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday's Raiders vs. Bills game.

This squad reached youth baseball's biggest stage after turning in dominant performances for an undefeated run through the Mountain Region tournament to earn a trip to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. In the U.S. Championship Game against Ohio, they delivered their best performance yet – a 12-2 victory – to capture the U.S. Little League World Series title.

The Paseo Verde team is the latest of a distinguished list who have been bestowed the honor, beginning with the late John Madden, who was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The late First Lady of Raider Nation, Mrs. Carol Davis, was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.