Viva Las Football! DraftKings Network is your action spot for Super Week in Las Vegas

Feb 06, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff
Written by Andy Silva | DraftKings
Viva Las Football! The Super Bowl is coming to Las Vegas and DraftKings Network will have boots on the ground from our contingent of expert analysts to document all the happenings of Super Week!

From Media Row to downtown Las Vegas, DraftKings Network will be The Action Spot, bringing you all the latest news and storylines leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Week begins February 5 and will see our DraftKings Network shows live from Las Vegas every day leading up to the Big Game. We'll talk to the biggest names and our experts will provide up-to-the-minute analysis to gear you up for Super Sunday!

Shows broadcasting live from Las Vegas will include:

  • GoJo and Golic — The dynamic duo of Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. will bring their combined 53 years' worth of broadcast and football playing experience with them to Las Vegas and will tackle the biggest storylines leading up to the big game while interviewing some of the biggest names in the sports, entertainment and pop culture. The show will air live from 4 to 6 p.m. ET throughout Super Week, while running the previous day's shows in the program's normal 8 to 10 a.m. ET timeslot.
  • The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — One of the preeminent sports talk shows of the recent era, Dan, Stu and the Shipping Container will be making the trek from Miami to Las Vegas. The show will be taking its act to downtown Las Vegas from 1-3 p.m. ET Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9, for Viva Más Vegas and will air on DraftKings Network all week from 8-11 p.m. ET covering all things football and pop culture. For more on Viva Más Vegas, which is "guaranteed to make a splash with lots of laughter, insight, and unabashed authenticity while the crew hangs poolside," and to RSVP click here.
  • The Ross Tucker Football Podcast — Former NFL player and Princeton standout, Ross Tucker, will deliver insights and analysis on the big game with prominent guests from Media Row. Tucker's show will air on DraftKings Network at Noon EST daily from Monday, February 5 through Friday, February 9.
  • The Sweat — Hosted by Emerson Lotzia, Steve Buchanan and Julian Edlow, plus VSiN's Josh Appelbaum, The Sweat will deliver fast-paced, entertaining analysis, bringing fans inside the game with insights on fantasy matchups, money lines, and prop bets. The Sweat will air during normal programming hours from 8-10 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11.
  • The Lombardi Line — Longtime NFL front office executive Michael Lombardi and VSiN hosts Stormy Buonantony and Femi Abebefe will take their show to Media Row live from 10 a.m.-Noon ET, starting Monday, February 5 through Friday, February 9. The show will return to the VSiN studio within downtown Las Vegas for continued coverage from 10 a.m.-Noon ET on Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11.
  • Brent Musburger's Countdown to Kickoff — With his finger on the pulse of the NFL, the sports broadcasting legend will give fans unmatched insight into the game and share his expert opinion on the latest sports betting trends in the time slot that he pioneered more than 40 years ago. Brent Musburger's Countdown to Kickoff will air at Noon ET on Sunday, February 11.

... and more!

Guests are expected to include Hall-of-Famers like Joe Montana and current stars like the Raiders' Maxx Crosby! Check out the full week's schedule here.

DraftKings Network is a free advertising supported streaming television (FAST) channel broadcasting throughout the day with shows including GoJo and Golic, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Pablo Torre Finds Out, Oddball, The Sweat and more. Notably, DKN recently added shows from the All The Smoke network of programming, including the namesake podcast hosted by former NBA champions Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson as wells as shows featuring Rachel Nichols, Demarcus Cousins and others.

DraftKings Network is available on a variety of F.A.S.T. platforms, including Samsung TV Plus, Google TV, Roku, Xumo Play and more. Learn how and where to watch DraftKings Network here.

Make sure to tune into DraftKings Network throughout Super Week for all the action!

This article was provided by DraftKings Network. DraftKings is an official sponsor of the Las Vegas Raiders. Please gamble responsibly.

