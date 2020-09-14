Vote for Josh Jacobs to be Week 1's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week

Sep 14, 2020 at 09:47 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Christian McCaffrey are the nominees for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for Week 1, the NFL announced today.

FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize top-performing quarterbacks and running backs through the FedEx Air & Ground Awards in games played on Thursday through Sunday.

Voting for this week's nominees is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter at the NFL published polls.

