Walford: "I'm just a dual-threat tight end"

May 01, 2015 at 01:54 PM

**

Q: Did you have any expectations about where you would fall in the draft? Were you surprised either in a good way or a bad way?**

Walford:"I really didn't have any preference. I thought was going to go more in the second but that didn't work out. I'm not tripping. It is what it is."

Q: Have you had any contact with the Raiders in the pre-draft process?

Walford:"Yeah at the combine and at the Senior Bowl. I talked to the Raiders a lot."

Q: What would you say your strengths are as a player?

Walford:"I can hop for the ball. I'm a great pass-catcher. I'm a great run-blocker. I'm just a dual-threat tight end."

Q: Are there NFL tight ends who you have followed or who you might model yourself after at all?

Walford:"Yeah of course. Rob Gronkowski from the Patriots."

**

Q: Why would you say that your senior season went so well? You were obviously pretty productive.**

Walford:"Just maturity, and becoming a legitimate leader and just focusing more."

Q: Who have you talked to here with the Raiders so far?

Walford:"I talked to the offensive coordinator [Bill Musgrave], the GM [Reggie McKenzie], and I think the tight ends coach [Bobby Johnson], if I'm not mistaken."

Q: What did Bill Musgrave tell you about your role here?

Walford:"He really didn't say anything about my role. He just asked me if I'm ready to be a Raider, and I told him I'm ready."

Q: Do you see the role of the tight end as diminishing in the NFL, or do you think you can be on the field for a lot of snaps?

Walford:"I mean, I don't know. I'm going to go out to Oakland and just compete. I'm not looking to go start right away. I'm going out there to learn from the veterans and take some of their advice, but you know I'm going to compete at the same time. If I win that starting spot, then that's all on God."

Q: How much special teams background do you have?

Walford:"I played kick return in college. I played punt block. I played field goal."

Q: Miami has a pretty good tradition of tight ends. Is that what attracted you to go there?

Walford:"We've got a great line of them, from Bubba Franks, Jimmy Graham, Greg Olsen, Kellen Winslow, you name them. That's what we do, we build tight ends. Standish Dobard is up next, a young tight end coming out of Miami."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders ink first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood

Leatherwood was the Raiders' top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, being selected 17th overall.
news

Raiders Podrían Haber Encontrado Diamantes en Bruto 

Un vistazo a algunos agentes libres novatos firmados por el Plata y Negro después del NFL Draft 2021.
news

Playing word association with the Raiders' 2021 draft class

What's the first word that comes to your mind thinking about the Silver and Black's recent draft selections?
news

The Raiders may have found some gems in several of their UDFA signings

A closer look at a few of the Silver and Black's UDFA signings following the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who will shine among the Raiders 2021 draft class?

Many people are anxiously waiting to see what the Raiders have planned for their draft class.
news

Why Mike Mayock believes the Raiders got exponentially better with this year's draft

The Silver and Black's coaching staff are "chomping at the bit" to get their draft picks into the building.
news

Introducing the Raiders' 2021 NFL Draft class

Get to know all seven of the Silver and Black's newest picks.
news

Raiders put finishing touches on 2021 NFL Draft with Jimmy Morrissey

The Silver and Black added depth to their offensive line with the former Pittsburgh team captain.
news

Honored to be a Raider, Gillespie focused on impacting all facets of the game

The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly over and the Las Vegas Raiders took not one, not two, but three defensive backs, adding cornerback Tyree Gillespie to the mix on Day Three, using the No. 143 overall pick.
news

Nate Hobbs reflects on the adversity he overcame en route to being drafted as a Raider

The cornerback out of Illinois says he's 'the best underdog' the Raiders have ever drafted.
news

Illinois CB Nate Hobbs selected at No. 167 by the Raiders

The versatile secondary piece was selected with the Silver and Black's only fifth-round pick.
news

Raiders trade up again, select safety Tyree Gillespie with the No. 143 overall pick

For the second time in two days, GM Mike Mayock used some draft capital to go get a safety.
Advertising