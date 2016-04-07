What They Are Saying: Twitter Reactions To The Signing Of Reggie Nelson

A great offseason continues to get better for the Oakland Raiders. While General Manager Reggie McKenzie made some big splashes in the opening days of free agency, he hasn't slowed down in recent weeks – he continues to make significant moves in an attempt to get the Silver and Black back to the postseason this upcoming season.
The most recent addition to the roster is Pro Bowl safety Reggie Nelson – the 32-year-old figures to be a key cog in a freshly-built secondary for 2016. The signing has been met with pretty strong praise -- here are just a few examples of what is being said on social media about the move: