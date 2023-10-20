What They're Saying: Bears brace for the 'havoc' Maxx Crosby can cause

On WR Davante Adams

"I think [there haven't] been too many people that have competed against him the way that I have throughout the previous years. So I definitely think that there is, not even think, I know there's mutual respect there. Just always loved his game, especially coming out of college, he was somebody that I asked for and I ended up getting when he was in Green Bay. I definitely love his game, love the way he goes about his business and definitely have a lot of respect for him." - Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson

"Any time Davante is on the field, we expect a heavy dose of him. He's one of those top receivers in the NFL and he's been that. He's a great athlete, great competitor. He's a great technician. He's got a really good ability to make guys miss off the line to get open down the field. He's got really good start and stop for his size. Great hand strength, ability to stay open. He's a guy that you have to work on during the week and deal with during the game." - Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus