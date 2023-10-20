What They're Saying: Bears brace for the 'havoc' Maxx Crosby can cause

Oct 20, 2023 at 02:00 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

The Raiders are set for a matchup with the Chicago Bears this Sunday. Take a look at what the coaches and players had to say about the Week 7 matchup.

On WR Davante Adams

"I think [there haven't] been too many people that have competed against him the way that I have throughout the previous years. So I definitely think that there is, not even think, I know there's mutual respect there. Just always loved his game, especially coming out of college, he was somebody that I asked for and I ended up getting when he was in Green Bay. I definitely love his game, love the way he goes about his business and definitely have a lot of respect for him." - Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson

"Any time Davante is on the field, we expect a heavy dose of him. He's one of those top receivers in the NFL and he's been that. He's a great athlete, great competitor. He's a great technician. He's got a really good ability to make guys miss off the line to get open down the field. He's got really good start and stop for his size. Great hand strength, ability to stay open. He's a guy that you have to work on during the week and deal with during the game." - Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus

"Everybody's trying to find a way to slow this guy down. He's been a really, really good, impactful player for a while. You definitely have to have a heightened awareness of where he is. ... It's going to take a village to stop that guy." - Chicago Bears safeties coach Andre Curtis

On DE Maxx Crosby

"He's the big guy that obviously has a lot of havoc to the offense. He's an All-Pro player, continues to play that way. That's the big thing, so we've got to have a plan for him." - Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus

On TE Michael Mayer:

"He's a good player. You see progress within him. He does a little of everything too. He's a good blocker. He's feisty. He's good in and out of his routes. They do a nice job trying to do pylon throws to him in the red zone. I see his role increasing in the offense because he's starting to produce even more for them." - Chicago Bears safeties coach Andre Curtis

On QB Jimmy Garoppolo:

"Jimmy G's been a very efficient guy. I've seen my fair share of him. ... The thing that he really does well is he's very decisive. He gets the ball out on time, in a rhythm. If you don't disrupt that, he can rack up the completions." - Chicago Bears safeties coach Andre Curtis

On QB Brian Hoyer:

"Hoyer's had a lot of ball. He's seen a lot of coverages. He's seen everything. He's been in a lot of meetings with Josh [McDaniels] so he has a lot of familiarity there. He has a good feeling for that offense." - Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus

On RB Josh Jacobs

"I'll tell you what, he's still running really hard. He does a good job of getting his shoulders square, attacking the gaps, pressing the line of scrimmage. He's got good vision to cut back. What's been impressive about him is not only his rushing yards but all of the receiving yards that he has. He's catching the ball out of the backfield at a higher rate than he did last year. So, he's still affecting defenses but he's doing it in a different way and he's catching the ball. His run after catch and space is pretty tough when he starts to get the ball and gets speed going against the defensive backs." - Chicago Bears safeties coach Andre Curtis

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Bears

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 7 matchup at Soldier Field, take a look back at past matchups between the Silver and Black and the Chicago Bears.

Oakland Raiders defensive back Willie Brown (24) and linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) make a tackle during an away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
1 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive back Willie Brown (24) and linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) make a tackle during an away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Russ Reed/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Lester Hayes (37) lines up before the snap during an away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
2 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive back Lester Hayes (37) lines up before the snap during an away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback David Humm (11) looks for a receiver during an away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
3 / 48

Oakland Raiders quarterback David Humm (11) looks for a receiver during an away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) and pressures the quarterback during an away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
4 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) and pressures the quarterback during an away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle John Matuszak (72) pressures the quarterback at home against the Chicago Bears at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum.
5 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle John Matuszak (72) pressures the quarterback at home against the Chicago Bears at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Otis Sistrunk (60) makes a tackle during an away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
6 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Otis Sistrunk (60) makes a tackle during an away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1972, in Oakland, Calif.
7 / 48

Oakland Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1972, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Rae (15) passes during the preseason away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, August 5, 1978, in Chicago Ill.
8 / 48

Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Rae (15) passes during the preseason away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, August 5, 1978, in Chicago Ill.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Willie Brown (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 1, 1978, in Chicago Ill.
9 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive back Willie Brown (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 1, 1978, in Chicago Ill.

Russ Reed/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Mike Davis (36) intercepts a pass during the regular season home against the Chicago Bears at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1972, in Oakland, Calif.
10 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive back Mike Davis (36) intercepts a pass during the regular season home against the Chicago Bears at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1972, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Matt Millen (55) and defensive end/defensive tackle John Matuszak (72) pressure the quarterback the regular season home against the Chicago Bears at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 13, 1981, in Oakland, Calif.
11 / 48

Oakland Raiders linebacker Matt Millen (55) and defensive end/defensive tackle John Matuszak (72) pressure the quarterback the regular season home against the Chicago Bears at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 13, 1981, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72), linebacker Rod Martin (53) and tight end Andy Parker (81) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 48

Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72), linebacker Rod Martin (53) and tight end Andy Parker (81) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders kicker Stan Talley (5) punts during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
13 / 48

Los Angeles Raiders kicker Stan Talley (5) punts during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle/defensive end Bill Pickel (71) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
14 / 48

Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle/defensive end Bill Pickel (71) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Willie Brown (24) runs after making a catch during the preseason away against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, August 24, 1990, in Chicago Ill.
15 / 48

Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Willie Brown (24) runs after making a catch during the preseason away against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, August 24, 1990, in Chicago Ill.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Elvis Patterson (43), linebacker Jerry Robinson (57), defensive tackle Tim Rother (78), guard/tackle James Fitzpatrick (73), defensive end Scott Davis (70) and defensive tackle Mike Charles (95) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.
16 / 48

Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Elvis Patterson (43), linebacker Jerry Robinson (57), defensive tackle Tim Rother (78), guard/tackle James Fitzpatrick (73), defensive end Scott Davis (70) and defensive tackle Mike Charles (95) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.
17 / 48

Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76), wide receiver Tim Brown (81), defensive tackle Russell Maryland (67), punter Leo Araguz (2) and linebacker Greg Biekert (54) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 26, 1999, in Oakland, Calif.
18 / 48

Oakland Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76), wide receiver Tim Brown (81), defensive tackle Russell Maryland (67), punter Leo Araguz (2) and linebacker Greg Biekert (54) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 26, 1999, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Special teams coach Frank Gansz Jr. huddles with the special teams during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 26, 1999, in Oakland, Calif.
19 / 48

Special teams coach Frank Gansz Jr. huddles with the special teams during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 26, 1999, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Lincoln Kennedy (72) and guard/tackle Darryl Ashmore (73) on the field during introductions before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 26, 1999, in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 48

Oakland Raiders tackle Lincoln Kennedy (72) and guard/tackle Darryl Ashmore (73) on the field during introductions before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 26, 1999, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders center Barret Robbins (63) sets to snap the ball to quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 5, 2003, in Chicago, Ill.
21 / 48

Oakland Raiders center Barret Robbins (63) sets to snap the ball to quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 5, 2003, in Chicago, Ill.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 5, 2003, in Chicago, Ill.
22 / 48

Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 5, 2003, in Chicago, Ill.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Tyler Brayton (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 5, 2003, in Chicago, Ill.
23 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive end Tyler Brayton (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 5, 2003, in Chicago, Ill.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) passes during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 5, 2003, in Chicago, Ill.
24 / 48

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) passes during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 5, 2003, in Chicago, Ill.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
25 / 48

Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
26 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Chris Carr (23) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 48

Oakland Raiders cornerback Chris Carr (23) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 48

Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 48

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (96) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 48

Oakland Raiders linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (96) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 48

Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle/center Jared Veldheer (68) blocks as Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
34 / 48

Oakland Raiders tackle/center Jared Veldheer (68) blocks as Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 4, 2021, in Chicago, Ill.
35 / 48

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 4, 2021, in Chicago, Ill.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Roy Help (26) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 4, 2021, in Chicago, Ill.
36 / 48

Oakland Raiders running back Roy Help (26) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 4, 2021, in Chicago, Ill.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Aldon Smith (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 4, 2021, in Chicago, Ill.
37 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive end Aldon Smith (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 4, 2021, in Chicago, Ill.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 4, 2021, in Chicago, Ill.
38 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 4, 2021, in Chicago, Ill.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 4, 2021, in Chicago, Ill.
39 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Sunday, October 4, 2021, in Chicago, Ill.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2019.
40 / 48

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2019.
41 / 48

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) goes to make a tackle during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2019.
42 / 48

Oakland Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) goes to make a tackle during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2019.
43 / 48

Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2019.
44 / 48

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2019.
45 / 48

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
46 / 48

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
47 / 48

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
48 / 48

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
