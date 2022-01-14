What They're Saying: Bengals RB Joe Mixon calls Denzel Perryman a 'monster' player

On the Raiders defense:
"The Raiders are really solid up front. As much as people sleep on them, I think they've got a great front seven." – Bengals running back Joe Mixon
"Their corners play with a lot of confidence. Casey Hayward is as good as they come, and they've got young players in the secondary that do a good job. That scheme is what it is. They play what they play, and they don't really care much about anything else, and they're really, really good at it. They give everybody a hard time. They've played good defense over the last month." – Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
On linebacker Denzel Perryman:
"He's a monster. He tries to create havoc as much as he can to mess the run fits up." – Bengals running back Joe Mixon
"I think Denzel Perryman is a tremendous linebacker. He's done a tremendous job in the scheme over the course of the season. He's fifth or sixth in the league in making tackles. You can tell that's really the bell cow at the second level." – Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"He's one of the best players in the NFL. He is. You have to have a plan for him. He can disrupt an entire game. I've made the statement to others around here, outside of the players in our locker room, he's one of my favorite players in this league. Just how he goes about every single snap, run game, pass game, the leadership that he's shown on that team. He's helped absolutely put them in a position to be in the playoffs where they're at right now. There's a lot of players around this league that you respect, he's certainly top notch and one of the top up there for me." – Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor
On the edge rushing duo of Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue:
"I'm not sure that there's two that are better are affecting the quarterback in the NFL. I don't know what the statistics would bear out, their pressure rates and all that, but I know they are always around the quarterback and it's always a muddy pocket They do a great job. They are really, really, really good." – Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
On TE Darren Waller:
"For his size, as big as he is, the way he accelerates and the way he gets in and out of his cuts, you would think he's a 5-11, 6-foot guy. Those big, tall guys usually cannot accelerate as quick as he can. He gets from zero to 60 really quick. Super athlete, big and strong with the ball in his hand. He's a special player." – Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo
"He's really dynamic as far as route running, as far as knowing where the holes are and stuff like that. I feel like what really makes him really effective is his yards after the catch and how he's able to explode out of his breaks. … You see him winning his one-on-one situations whether it's with a corner [or] with a safety." – Bengals safety Jessie Bates III
On QB Derek Carr:
"Derek's incredibly smart. He's one of the most natural throwers I've ever been around, just as far as how easily he spins the ball. He's really accurate. He sees everything. He's got years of experience now underneath his belt." – Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
"I think he's a really good quarterback. I think that he's starting to find his flow. … When he has things on time, he's seeing the defense really well, that's when he's having success." – Bengals safety Jessie Bates III
On RB Josh Jacobs:
"Jacobs, he's a first-round pick for a reason. He's a really talented running back." – Bengals safety Jessie Bates III
"I think Jacobs is running the ball really well right now. He's always tough." – Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson
On WR Hunter Renfrow:
"His IQ of the game, his feel for the game is really good. When guys are double teaming him, him using his leverage on double moves and stuff like that. He's a really good receiver and I think that's what opens up a lot of things for 83 and even 28, when you have to account for a guy like Hunter Renfrow." – Bengals safety Jessie Bates III
On QB Marcus Mariota:
"He's got a lot of experience in this league. He's not only a great runner, but he can throw the ball as well. He's won a lot of games as a passer; I've played against him many times. They've got a good little package there they can run with him." – Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor
