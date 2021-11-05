What They're Saying: Giants discuss facing a 'well-balanced' Raiders team

Here's what New York Giants' coaches and players said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup.
On the Raiders as a whole:
"This is a very well-balanced, very well-coached, very explosive team." – Giants Head Coach Joe Judge
"The [Las] Vegas Raiders are playing better offense than almost anybody we've seen this year. They're operating at a high level." – Giants defensive back Logan Ryan
On defensive end Maxx Crosby:
"He's a good player. He's a guy who can get after the quarterback. He puts a lot of pressure on offenses to get the ball out on time and plays really hard. He's got really good pass-rush moves and is a hard guy to block." – Giants quarterback Daniel Jones
On quarterback Derek Carr:
"Carr, 31-of-34 the last time they played. After he threw that pick, he was pretty much perfect in terms of his QB rating. He has weapons all over the field, so it's going to be a challenge." – Giants assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Patrick Graham
"He's got great command of his system and the quarterback has a lot on his plate at the line of scrimmage in that system. He's calling a lot of plays at the line of scrimmage and when he knows what you're in, he's calling a good play against that defense. … He's operating the quarterback position at one of the highest levels in the league right now. I've got to give him his respect." – Giants defensive back Logan Ryan
On linebacker Cory Littleton:
"Cory Littleton's a guy who really made a name in this league blocking kicks for the Rams. He's carried that over with the Raiders where he's still being used right there." – Giants Head Coach Joe Judge
On Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia:
"He's very situationally aware. He's very fundamentally sound, in terms of how he coaches. He believes in a good, balanced offensive attack, good complementary football. That's showing up in the couple games he's been in charge." – Giants Head Coach Joe Judge
