What They're Saying: Giants discuss facing a 'well-balanced' Raiders team

"Carr, 31-of-34 the last time they played. After he threw that pick, he was pretty much perfect in terms of his QB rating. He has weapons all over the field, so it's going to be a challenge." – Giants assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Patrick Graham

"He's got great command of his system and the quarterback has a lot on his plate at the line of scrimmage in that system. He's calling a lot of plays at the line of scrimmage and when he knows what you're in, he's calling a good play against that defense. … He's operating the quarterback position at one of the highest levels in the league right now. I've got to give him his respect." – Giants defensive back Logan Ryan