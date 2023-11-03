Presented By

What They're Saying: Giants game-planning for a 'great challenge' in rookie QB Aidan O'Connell 

Nov 03, 2023 at 12:07 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

The Silver and Black are back in action for a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. Take a look at what the Giants coaches and players had to say leading up to the game.

On Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce:

"He's considered one of the best leaders to don a New York Giants uniform. I didn't get to play with him, I just got to meet him in passing kind of when I was first drafted here but just hearing the stories of what type of man he is, the Raiders, they found a great guy to lead that team. There's a reason they promoted the linebacker coach." - Giants OL Justin Pugh

On the Week 9 matchup:

"Conveniently, they're being coached by a guy who used to play here. What better start for him to beat us. So, I'm sure they're going to come out here there with a lot of energy and be ready to play and ready to go and at the end of the day they're a good football team. So, we got to be at our best." - Giants WR Darius Slayton

"We expect a high energy team. Obviously they're going to have a new head coach in there. So, their energy level is going to be boosted. They're going to be hungry to get a win, so, we got to go in there and match their intensity." - Giants S Xavier McKinney

On QB Aidan O'Connell:

"I thought he played well in the preseason. I think he throws on time; he's got good pocket presence. He's accurate, he's thrown the three-step game, they moved him a little bit in the preseason. He throws good overs; he can throw the deep ball. Again, he's a young player. It was a close game; they were down 24-7 against the Chargers and they they had a chance to tie it there at the end and threw the interception to [Chargers cornerback Asante] Samuel [Jr.] there on the right-hand side, but again he's a young quarterback. We'll watch him on the tape, which again those three preseasons games that I talked about, the fourth quarter of the Chicago game, which he threw it every play, they were down 30-7 I think it was. And then, the Chargers game, so that's the body of work you go off of." - Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

"It's going to be a great challenge for us because the kid has talent. We know he's going to get the ball to 17 [Davante Adams] and we know he's going to hand the ball off to No. 8 [Josh Jacobs]. Jakobi [Meyers] does a nice job for them as well out there, and you can't just fall asleep on the other guys. They have talent obviously." - Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale

On WR Davante Adams:

"He's one of the greatest receivers that we have in the game today. He'll probably go down as a Hall of Famer. He's crafty, he's got a great catch radius, he can run, his routes are ridiculous. He's pretty much the whole package as a receiver that you want." - Giants S Xavier McKinney

"Well I've said this before: he's one of the top two receivers in the league and he's not number two. I think that guy, you can have three people on him and he'll still come up with a catch. He's a competitor and I think it's going to be a great challenge for us this weekend." - Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"He's a freak athlete. The thing that sticks out to him the most to me is his motor. He plays to the echo of the whistle, he's the definition of playing to the echo of the whistle. It's definitely going to be a great challenge but it's challenge that I'm up for. It's a challenge that the rest of the offensive line is up for so I'm excited for it." - Giants OT Evan Neal

"He's out of his mind. We played him last year. ... I was playing left guard at the time and all of a sudden the play would end and he'd be all the way on the other side of the field. I'm like, 'Where are you coming from?' He is just relentless with his effort. He's going to make plays, he's a great player. There's a reason he is where he is. Got to keep throwing bodies at him, getting after him, match his intensity and never let that down." - Giants OL Justin Pugh

On defensive coordinator Patrick Graham:

"I like him as a coach and a person. I've known him for a good amount. He does a good job. They don't give up a lot of big plays. He's got good football knowledge, smart guy, good friend." - Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Giants

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 9 matchup at Allegiant Stadium, take a look back at past matchups between the Silver and Black and the New York Giants.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) throws a 26-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1973, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 32

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) throws a 26-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1973, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
Oakland Raiders guard/tackle John Vella (75) and center Jim Otto (00) block during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1973, in Oakland, Calif.
2 / 32

Oakland Raiders guard/tackle John Vella (75) and center Jim Otto (00) block during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1973, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
Los Angeles Raiders tight end Raymond Chester (88) makes a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 21, 1980, in East Rutherford, N.J.
3 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders tight end Raymond Chester (88) makes a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 21, 1980, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Stefon Adams (44) returns a kick off during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.
4 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Stefon Adams (44) returns a kick off during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.
5 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end/linebacker Greg Townsend (93) and linebacker Jerry Robinson (57) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 24, 1989, in East Rutherford, N.J.
6 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end/linebacker Greg Townsend (93) and linebacker Jerry Robinson (57) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 24, 1989, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Anthony Bell (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 4, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.
7 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Anthony Bell (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 4, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 4, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.
8 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 4, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Todd Christensen (46) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.
9 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Todd Christensen (46) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Ball (93) and linebacker Greg Biekert (54) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, November 12, 1995, in East Rutherford, N.J.
10 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Ball (93) and linebacker Greg Biekert (54) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, November 12, 1995, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 32

Oakland Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) heads to the end zone on a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 31, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
12 / 32

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) heads to the end zone on a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 31, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2) hands the ball off to running back Michael Bush (29) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.
13 / 32

Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2) hands the ball off to running back Michael Bush (29) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders safety Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.
14 / 32

Oakland Raiders safety Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders defensive back Tyvon Branch (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.
15 / 32

Oakland Raiders defensive back Tyvon Branch (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders defensive back Mike Mitchell (34), linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) and defensive tackle Desmond Bryant (90) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.
16 / 32

Oakland Raiders defensive back Mike Mitchell (34), linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) and defensive tackle Desmond Bryant (90) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.
17 / 32

Oakland Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.
18 / 32

Oakland Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Tracy Porter celebrates after returning an interception 43-yards for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.
19 / 32

Oakland Raiders defensive back Tracy Porter celebrates after returning an interception 43-yards for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.
20 / 32

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back/defensive back Taiwan Jones (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.
21 / 32

Oakland Raiders running back/defensive back Taiwan Jones (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.
22 / 32

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 32

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
24 / 32

Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
25 / 32

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
26 / 32

Oakland Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) and linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 32

Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) and linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) rushing for a 9-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 32

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) rushing for a 9-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
29 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
30 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
31 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
32 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
