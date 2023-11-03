What They're Saying: Giants game-planning for a 'great challenge' in rookie QB Aidan O'Connell 

"I thought he played well in the preseason. I think he throws on time; he's got good pocket presence. He's accurate, he's thrown the three-step game, they moved him a little bit in the preseason. He throws good overs; he can throw the deep ball. Again, he's a young player. It was a close game; they were down 24-7 against the Chargers and they they had a chance to tie it there at the end and threw the interception to [Chargers cornerback Asante] Samuel [Jr.] there on the right-hand side, but again he's a young quarterback. We'll watch him on the tape, which again those three preseasons games that I talked about, the fourth quarter of the Chicago game, which he threw it every play, they were down 30-7 I think it was. And then, the Chargers game, so that's the body of work you go off of." - Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll