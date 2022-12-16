What They're Saying: Patriots talk going up against a Raiders leader they know well

Take a look at what New England Patriots' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 15 matchup.
On the Raiders as a whole:
"A really well-balanced team that's just a handful of plays away from being probably in double digit wins. Impressed watching them on film…" – Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick
On Head Coach Josh McDaniels:
"He's a great coach. You can't sit here and expect the same things. You have to play what you see." – Patriots LB Josh Uche
"I think Josh is a great coach, great person, just really good leader. Just really prepared me really well last year." – Patriots QB Mac Jones
"Josh does a really good job coaching the offense. He does a really good job preparing each week versus the different defenses that he plays." – Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington
"Josh always has tricks up his sleeve." – Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino
On WR Davante Adams:
"Great ball skills. Really smooth, very crafty runner. Slick. Good length. Does a real good job at changing speed. He's just a really hard guy to cover with elite ball skills and elite intelligence." – Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick
"He's a challenge to everybody. His ability to understand route concepts. I think the hardest challenge with him is how he runs routes. He understands what guys read, what they know about how you set up routes and he does the opposite. I think his change of pace and speed make him a real tough cover." – Patriots DB Devin McCourty
On RB Josh Jacobs:
"Strong, tough kid to tackle. Has got good contact balance. Very powerful guy, has good patience. Sees the hole, sees lanes and as we saw, has breakaway speed. He's been able to go the distance and create some explosive runs, not just five and six yarders but he's had some home runs too. He's got that kind of ability – runs inside, runs outside – and has good vision. Again, good contact balance. He gets a lot of two, three, four extra yards after the first guy hits him, just because of his ability to play with a good pad level and play strong. Has good ball security, that's another great thing about him is he takes good care of the football." – Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick
"Josh Jacobs is the leading rusher in the league, so we've definitely got our hands full." – Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington
On the Raiders defense:
"They've got great players everywhere, great scheme, do a lot of different things, they have a big library to pick from, just depends on what they want to choose. They've got great edge rushers, so respect to those guys. It's going to be a big challenge for us up front." – Patriots QB Mac Jones
"Really good front. Really disruptive." – Patriots C David Andrews
