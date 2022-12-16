Pick Six: The Patriots will serve as a familiar challenge for the Raiders

4. Who can contain the Pats' sack leader?

While Judon has been on a rampage, he may be going up against a familiar face in the trenches. Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor was teammates with Judon for two seasons on the Baltimore Ravens. Eluemunor, who is questionable to play , has been a chess piece across the Silver and Black's offensive line this season, and could be considered a big piece in combating Judon's pass rush.

"He's done a lot of things," McDaniels said of Eluemunor. "He's played on both sides of the line of scrimmage, right and left. He's played tackle, he's played guard. So, those players I would say, just in general terms, they always add more value to your team because the more you can do, the more hats they may be able to play. And then it gives you some depth, even though it may not say guard beside his name, you can do that. The players that can play center and guard, the players that can play guard and tackle, they're not rare, but they're harder to find. And when you have a handful of them, it just gives you more versatility if you incur injuries, which everybody does."