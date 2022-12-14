Raiders-Patriots Week 15 Injury Report

After suffering a hand injury in last week's game, RB Josh Jacobs (quad/hand) was limited in practice on Wednesday. Also limited were G/T Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique/wrist), G Dylan Parham (knee), LB Denzel Perryman (hip), CB Sam Webb (illness) and DT Andrew Billings, who missed Thursday's game with a fibula injury.

"Obviously, every coach would love to have every guy healthy. It's just not the nature of this game," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. "And I think we've had a lot of guys step in and play very well when they've had their opportunities, and that'll continue to happen."