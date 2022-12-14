Raiders-Patriots Week 15 Injury Report

Dec 14, 2022 at 03:30 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

After suffering a hand injury in last week's game, RB Josh Jacobs (quad/hand) was limited in practice on Wednesday. Also limited were G/T Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique/wrist), G Dylan Parham (knee), LB Denzel Perryman (hip), CB Sam Webb (illness) and DT Andrew Billings, who missed Thursday's game with a fibula injury.

G Alex Bars (knee) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) were non-participants.

"Obviously, every coach would love to have every guy healthy. It's just not the nature of this game," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. "And I think we've had a lot of guys step in and play very well when they've had their opportunities, and that'll continue to happen."

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Alex BarsGKneeDNP
Andrew BillingsDTFibulaLP
Jermaine EluemunorG/TOblique/WristLP
Josh JacobsRBQuad/HandLP
Dylan ParhamGKneeLP
Denzel PerrymanLBHipLP
Sam WebbCBIllnessLP
Rock Ya-SinCBKneeDNP

New England Patriots:

Coming off Monday Night Football, four players were sidelined from practice Wednesday for the Patriots: CB Jack Jones (knee), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and OL Isaiah Wynn (foot).

WR Jakobi Meyers, who missed Week 14 due to a concussion, was a limited participant.

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Jack JonesCBKneeDNP
DeVante ParkerWRConcussionDNP
Rhamondre StevensonRBAnkleDNP
Isaiah WynnOLFootDNP
Christian BarmoreDLKneeLP
Yodny CajusteTCalf/BackLP
Joe CardonaLSAnkleLP
Damien HarrisRBThighLP
Jakobi MeyersWRConcussionLP
Jalen MillsCBGroinLP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

Related Content

news

Raiders-Rams Week 14 Injury Report: Billings and Ya-Sin ruled out, Jacobs questionable for Thursday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Injury Report: Five Raiders, including Jacobs, listed as questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Raiders-Seahawks Week 12 Injury Report: Vickers downgraded to out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Injury Report: Adams, Miller among four players ruled questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Raiders-Colts Week 10 Injury Report: Perryman questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 Injury Report: Waller one of three players ruled questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Raiders-Saints Week 8 Injury Report: Hollins, Adams and Waller questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New Orleans Saints.

news

Raiders-Texans Week 7 Injury Report: Waller out, Renfrow questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Houston Texans.

news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 5 Injury Report: Jayon Brown ruled out, Moreau questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Raiders-Broncos Week 4 Injury Report: Renfrow, Moreau ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.

news

Raiders-Titans Week 3 Injury Report: Renfrow, Perryman ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Tennessee Titans.

Advertising