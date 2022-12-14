Raiders-Patriots Week 15 Injury Report

After suffering a hand injury in last week's game, RB Josh Jacobs (quad/hand) was limited in practice on Wednesday. Also limited were G/T Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique/wrist), G Dylan Parham (knee), LB Denzel Perryman (hip), CB Sam Webb (illness) and DT Andrew Billings, who missed Thursday's game with a fibula injury.
G Alex Bars (knee) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) were non-participants.
"Obviously, every coach would love to have every guy healthy. It's just not the nature of this game," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. "And I think we've had a lot of guys step in and play very well when they've had their opportunities, and that'll continue to happen."
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Alex Bars
|G
|Knee
|DNP
|Andrew Billings
|DT
|Fibula
|LP
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|G/T
|Oblique/Wrist
|LP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Quad/Hand
|LP
|Dylan Parham
|G
|Knee
|LP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Hip
|LP
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Illness
|LP
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
New England Patriots:
Coming off Monday Night Football, four players were sidelined from practice Wednesday for the Patriots: CB Jack Jones (knee), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and OL Isaiah Wynn (foot).
WR Jakobi Meyers, who missed Week 14 due to a concussion, was a limited participant.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jack Jones
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Isaiah Wynn
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|LP
|Yodny Cajuste
|T
|Calf/Back
|LP
|Joe Cardona
|LS
|Ankle
|LP
|Damien Harris
|RB
|Thigh
|LP
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Concussion
|LP
|Jalen Mills
|CB
|Groin
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed