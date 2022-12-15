Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 15 vs. Patriots

Matt Judon has emerged as an elite pass rusher in New England as the designated playmaker in the Patriots' defensive scheme. The veteran has notched 27.0 sacks in 30 games with the team while exhibiting a combination of speed, power and explosiveness that makes him a nightmare to block at the point of attack. With Bill Belichick willing to deploy Judon at a few different spots, all eyes must be on No. 9 when he's patrolling the box as an attacking defender.