Game Preview: Raiders welcome Patriots back to Allegiant Stadium for Week 15

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) host the New England Patriots (7-6) this week to begin the last quarter of the season.
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: FOX
|Kenny Albert
|Jonathan Vilma
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
The Patriots are coming off a resolute Monday Night Football win over the Cardinals that saw New England's defense total six sacks, one interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. The defensive attack was paced by the duo of LB Josh Uche – who recorded his second three-sack game of the season – and DE Matt Judon, the current league-leader in sacks with 14.5. The Raiders have faced multiple top of the league defenses this season, and this will be another challenge for the Silver and Black to overcome.
Sunday will also mark Head Coach Josh McDaniels going up against his former mentor, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. McDaniels has gone head-to-head against Belichick once before, coming away with an overtime win in 2009 while serving as head coach of the Denver Broncos.
"How I've learned, what I've been taught over 22 years about how to try to go about winning in this league is really all from him," McDaniels said of Belichick in August during the two teams' joint practices. "I was 23, 24 years old and he started to teach me then how to work. How to be a professional. How to try to do my job the best way I could each day. How to listen and get better. All the philosophies about trying to win the game, I've learned more from him than I have from anybody else."
Matchup history
The Patriots lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 18-14-1, dating back to 1960. The two teams met earlier this year in the preseason, where the Raiders won 23-6. The last time the Raiders and Patriots had a regular season matchup was on Sept. 27, 2020, where New England won 36-20.
Current stats
The Raiders offense ranks eighth in the league in total offense (361.9 yards per game), 12th in passing (233.5 ypg), 10th in rushing (128.5 ypg) and 11th in points (23.7 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank tied for 24th in total defense (365.0 ypg), 29th in passing (254.5 ypg), 10th in rushing (110.5 ypg) and tied for 24th in points allowed (24.1 ppg).
The Patriots rank 24th in total offense (319.6 ypg), 21st in passing (214.8 ypg), 23rd in rushing (104.8 ypg) and 18th in points (21.2 ppg). Defensively, the Patriots rank sixth in total defense (312.6 ypg), ninth in passing (201.3 ypg), 12th in rushing (111.3 ypg) and fifth in points allowed (18.4 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs 33 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
- Adams needs five touchdowns to break the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season (Art Powell, 1963).
- Adams needs 162 receiving yards to break the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season (Tim Brown, 1997).
- QB Derek Carr needs 31 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
- Carr needs 183 passing yards to become the fourth player in NFL history with at least 35,000 passing yards through his first nine seasons.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs 3.5 more sacks to become the third player in franchise history to record at least 40.0 sacks in his first four years.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs 358 rushing yards to break franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season (Marcus Allen, 1985).
- Jacobs needs five rushing touchdowns to break the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season (Pete Banaszak, 1975).
Notable connections
- Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels spent 18 seasons with the Patriots in various roles including personal assistant/coaching assistant, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.
- Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler spent the last nine seasons with the Patriots (2013-21) serving as assistant director of pro personnel, director of pro personnel, assistant director of player personnel and director of player personnel.
- Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi spent the last three seasons with the Patriots as assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach.
- Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coached in New England for seven seasons (2009-15) in multiple roles including defensive assistant, linebackers coach and defensive line coach.
- Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree served as a quality control/quarterbacks coach last season in New England.
- Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo spent three seasons (2019-21) with the Patriots as a coaching assistant and offensive line coach.
- Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan was the Patriots' linebackers coach for four seasons (2000-03).
- Raiders senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski spent six seasons (2013-18) with the Patriots as a coaching assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach.
- Raiders RB Brandon Bolden originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent and played eight seasons with the team.
- Raiders DE Tashawn Bower spent two seasons with New England (2020-21).
- Raiders G/T Jermaine Eluemunor played two seasons with the Patriots (2020-21).
- Raiders TE Jacob Hollister signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent two seasons with the team.
- Raiders S Duron Harmon was drafted by the Patriots in the third round (91st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft and played seven seasons with the team.
- Raiders DE Chandler Jones was selected in the first round (21st overall) by the Patriots in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent four seasons in New England.
- Raiders FB Jakob Johnson spent three seasons with the Patriots.
- Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham was drafted by New England in the fourth round (133rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent three seasons with the team before he was traded to the Raiders.
- Patriots WR Nelson Agholor spent the 2020 season with the Raiders.
- Patriots OL Trent Brown played two seasons with the Raiders (2019-20).
