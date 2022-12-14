Game Preview: Raiders welcome Patriots back to Allegiant Stadium for Week 15

The Patriots are coming off a resolute Monday Night Football win over the Cardinals that saw New England's defense total six sacks, one interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. The defensive attack was paced by the duo of LB Josh Uche – who recorded his second three-sack game of the season – and DE Matt Judon, the current league-leader in sacks with 14.5. The Raiders have faced multiple top of the league defenses this season, and this will be another challenge for the Silver and Black to overcome.

Sunday will also mark Head Coach Josh McDaniels going up against his former mentor, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. McDaniels has gone head-to-head against Belichick once before, coming away with an overtime win in 2009 while serving as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

"How I've learned, what I've been taught over 22 years about how to try to go about winning in this league is really all from him," McDaniels said of Belichick in August during the two teams' joint practices. "I was 23, 24 years old and he started to teach me then how to work. How to be a professional. How to try to do my job the best way I could each day. How to listen and get better. All the philosophies about trying to win the game, I've learned more from him than I have from anybody else."