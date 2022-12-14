Game Preview: Raiders welcome Patriots back to Allegiant Stadium for Week 15

Dec 13, 2022 at 04:45 PM
Rachel Gossen

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) host the New England Patriots (7-6) this week to begin the last quarter of the season.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playColor Analyst
TV: FOXKenny AlbertJonathan Vilma
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzLincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMCristian EcheverriaHarry Ruiz

What to watch for

The Patriots are coming off a resolute Monday Night Football win over the Cardinals that saw New England's defense total six sacks, one interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. The defensive attack was paced by the duo of LB Josh Uche – who recorded his second three-sack game of the season – and DE Matt Judon, the current league-leader in sacks with 14.5. The Raiders have faced multiple top of the league defenses this season, and this will be another challenge for the Silver and Black to overcome.

Sunday will also mark Head Coach Josh McDaniels going up against his former mentor, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. McDaniels has gone head-to-head against Belichick once before, coming away with an overtime win in 2009 while serving as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

"How I've learned, what I've been taught over 22 years about how to try to go about winning in this league is really all from him," McDaniels said of Belichick in August during the two teams' joint practices. "I was 23, 24 years old and he started to teach me then how to work. How to be a professional. How to try to do my job the best way I could each day. How to listen and get better. All the philosophies about trying to win the game, I've learned more from him than I have from anybody else."

Matchup history

The Patriots lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 18-14-1, dating back to 1960. The two teams met earlier this year in the preseason, where the Raiders won 23-6. The last time the Raiders and Patriots had a regular season matchup was on Sept. 27, 2020, where New England won 36-20.

Current stats

The Raiders offense ranks eighth in the league in total offense (361.9 yards per game), 12th in passing (233.5 ypg), 10th in rushing (128.5 ypg) and 11th in points (23.7 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank tied for 24th in total defense (365.0 ypg), 29th in passing (254.5 ypg), 10th in rushing (110.5 ypg) and tied for 24th in points allowed (24.1 ppg).

The Patriots rank 24th in total offense (319.6 ypg), 21st in passing (214.8 ypg), 23rd in rushing (104.8 ypg) and 18th in points (21.2 ppg). Defensively, the Patriots rank sixth in total defense (312.6 ypg), ninth in passing (201.3 ypg), 12th in rushing (111.3 ypg) and fifth in points allowed (18.4 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 33 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
  • Adams needs five touchdowns to break the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season (Art Powell, 1963).
  • Adams needs 162 receiving yards to break the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season (Tim Brown, 1997).
  • QB Derek Carr needs 31 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
  • Carr needs 183 passing yards to become the fourth player in NFL history with at least 35,000 passing yards through his first nine seasons.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs 3.5 more sacks to become the third player in franchise history to record at least 40.0 sacks in his first four years.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs 358 rushing yards to break franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season (Marcus Allen, 1985).
  • Jacobs needs five rushing touchdowns to break the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season (Pete Banaszak, 1975).

Notable connections

  • Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels spent 18 seasons with the Patriots in various roles including personal assistant/coaching assistant, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.
  • Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler spent the last nine seasons with the Patriots (2013-21) serving as assistant director of pro personnel, director of pro personnel, assistant director of player personnel and director of player personnel.
  • Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi spent the last three seasons with the Patriots as assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach.
  • Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coached in New England for seven seasons (2009-15) in multiple roles including defensive assistant, linebackers coach and defensive line coach.
  • Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree served as a quality control/quarterbacks coach last season in New England.
  • Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo spent three seasons (2019-21) with the Patriots as a coaching assistant and offensive line coach.
  • Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan was the Patriots' linebackers coach for four seasons (2000-03).
  • Raiders senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski spent six seasons (2013-18) with the Patriots as a coaching assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach.
  • Raiders RB Brandon Bolden originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent and played eight seasons with the team.
  • Raiders DE Tashawn Bower spent two seasons with New England (2020-21).
  • Raiders G/T Jermaine Eluemunor played two seasons with the Patriots (2020-21).
  • Raiders TE Jacob Hollister signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent two seasons with the team.
  • Raiders S Duron Harmon was drafted by the Patriots in the third round (91st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft and played seven seasons with the team.
  • Raiders DE Chandler Jones was selected in the first round (21st overall) by the Patriots in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent four seasons in New England.
  • Raiders FB Jakob Johnson spent three seasons with the Patriots.
  • Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham was drafted by New England in the fourth round (133rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent three seasons with the team before he was traded to the Raiders.
  • Patriots WR Nelson Agholor spent the 2020 season with the Raiders.
  • Patriots OL Trent Brown played two seasons with the Raiders (2019-20).

Silver and Black and White: Week 14 vs. Rams

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) shoes in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) shoes in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 34

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) shoes in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) shoes in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
NFL signage around SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
5 / 34

NFL signage around SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
6 / 34

A view of SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu on the bench before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu on the bench before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and safety Duron Harmon (30) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and safety Duron Harmon (30) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is congratulated by safety Duron Harmon (30) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is congratulated by safety Duron Harmon (30) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders look to build on recent success with primetime matchup vs. Rams on the horizon

The Silver and Black are set to take on another Los Angeles foe in Week 14.

news

Game Preview: Raiders preparing for rematch against the Chargers

After two overtime wins on the road, the Silver and Black are back home against a division rival.

news

Game Preview: Raiders get set for Week 12 battle against the Seahawks

Another road trip is on tap for the Silver and Black as they travel to Seattle.

news

Game Preview: Raiders facing a stout Denver defense at Mile High

The Silver and Black look to get their first win on the road when they travel to Denver in Week 11.

news

Game Preview: Raiders return home to host Indianapolis Colts in Week 10

Back in Allegiant Stadium, the Silver and Black turn the page on their past two losses are they prepare for the Colts.

news

Game Preview: Raiders wrap up road trip with clash against Jaguars

The Silver and Black look to get back in the win column in Jacksonville.

news

Game Preview: Back on the road, Raiders look to start stacking wins in New Orleans

The Silver and Black begin a two-game road trip this week with a matchup against the Saints.

news

Game Preview: Raiders back from the bye to take on the Texans

Sunday will be a battle of two teams looking to start off their next stretch of football right.

news

Game Preview: First primetime matchup of the season on deck for Raiders

The Silver and Black now travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs for a final AFC West divisional game before the bye week.

news

Game Preview: Raiders primed for Week 4 divisional showdown against Broncos

The first divisional matchup at home for the Silver and Black is on deck.

news

Game Preview: Raiders hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans

The Raiders look to shake off their losses as they head to Nashville for a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

