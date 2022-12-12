By the Numbers: 5 Raiders making their mark on the 2022 season

1,402

Josh Jacobs has been running through the Raiders' history books this season and on the way, has become the league rushing yard leader with 1,402 as of Week 15. He's also averaging a league-leading 107.8 yards per game. The running back's play has earned him multiple weekly honors, including AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 12.

Jacobs' 11 rushing touchdowns are tied for third in the league with Derrick Henry and Miles Sanders. The trio is three touchdowns behind the league leader, Jamaal Williams (14).

