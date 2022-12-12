By the Numbers: 5 Raiders making their mark on the 2022 season

From Josh Jacobs to Davante Adams to Maxx Crosby, multiple Raiders have put up exciting performances that could earn them a spot in the Pro Bowl.
With four games left in the regular season, let's break down some of the Silver and Black's top stats.
1,402
Josh Jacobs has been running through the Raiders' history books this season and on the way, has become the league rushing yard leader with 1,402 as of Week 15. He's also averaging a league-leading 107.8 yards per game. The running back's play has earned him multiple weekly honors, including AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 12.
11
Jacobs' 11 rushing touchdowns are tied for third in the league with Derrick Henry and Miles Sanders. The trio is three touchdowns behind the league leader, Jamaal Williams (14).
303
Jacobs set the franchise single-game record with 229 rushing yards on 33 touches with two touchdowns – which including an 86-yard game-winner in overtime that put Raider Nation on their feet. In that Week 12 game, the fourth-year vet also added a career-high 74 receiving yards on six catches for a total 303 yards from scrimmage. Jacobs became the third running back in the Super Bowl era with at least 300 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a game, according to the NFL.
1,247
Davante Adams has continued to build on his success as one of the best receivers in the league, currently leading the Raiders with 1,247 receiving yards, which ranks him third in the league. Adams is 307 yards away from reaching a new single-season career high and is 152 yards away from breaking the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season (Tim Brown, 1997).
12
Adams is top of the league with his 12 receiving touchdowns – surpassing his total of 11 last season – and currently tied for first with the Travis Kelce. Of the 12 TDs, Adams has had four games in which he's recorded two receiving touchdowns through 13 games.
73
When opposing teams are asked about Maxx Crosby, they often say he's a guy with a high motor. A guy who never slows down and who you always have to be aware of. Those observations are backed up by his 73 total tackles, the most by any defensive lineman in the league.
11.5
The Raiders' leader in sacks, Crosby has set a new career high for himself with his 11.5 (and counting) sacks this season. The fourth-year edge rusher ranks fifth in the league in sacks.
19
Crosby has taken the top spot in the league in tackles for loss with 19 – also a career high for No. 98.
90.3
Daniel Carlson currently holds a 90.3 field-goal percentage on the season, tied for highest in the league with Ravens' Justin Tucker. Both Carlson and Tucker have made 28 of 31 FGs. Carlson also set a career long this year, with a 57-yarder in Week 11.
50.0
AJ Cole, who made his first Pro Bowl last year, has put in another stellar campaign in 2022, averaging 50.0 yards per punt – matching the career high he set last year and ranking fourth in the league. His longest punt this year has been for 67 yards in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.
The 2023 Pro Bowl fan vote is LIVE until Thursday, December 15th.
Fans can cast their vote at raiders.com/probowl or on Twitter until the end of the voting period.
Votes on Twitter will be counted in one of three ways:
- ProBowlVote + Player Name (e.g. #ProBowlVote Josh Jacobs)
- ProBowlVote + #PlayerName (e.g. #ProBowlVote #JoshJacobs)
- ProBowlVote + @PlayerUsername (e.g. #ProBowlVote @iAM_joshjacobs)
Public tweets that include the voting requirements below (including replies) and retweets from public accounts will count as a vote. Votes accumulated within the final 48 hours on Twitter will count as double.