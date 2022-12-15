Versus: Josh McDaniels will coach against his 'great mentor' when the Patriots arrive this Sunday

Las Vegas Raiders vs. the red zone

As a team, the Silver and Black have struggled in the red zone, which was notable last Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The offense got inside the red zone four times against the Rams defense, however only came away with a touchdown once. The other three red zone possessions resulted in two Daniel Carlson field goals and an interception. As for the defense, they allowed a touchdown to the Rams offense on their one occasion in the red zone.

Overall this season, the Raiders offense is 28th in the league in red zone percentage (44.7). Their defense has allowed a 63.4 percent success rating in the red zone, which is 26th in the league. Improving in this category could be beneficial for a Raiders team facing a fluid running attack and a stingy defense in New England.