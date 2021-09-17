What They're Saying: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger calls Maxx Crosby a 'stud,' talks Raiders defensive line

Sep 17, 2021
Rachel Gossen

Notable comments from Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players about the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the Week 2 matchup.

On the Raiders defense:

"They're just rushing four guys and their four rushers are very good and they count on those four to be disruptive in both the pass and run game. They let the back end kind of benefit off of quarterbacks having to get rid of the ball quickly." – Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

"They're a very technically sound group. Schematically, they're not going to be out of place. They're going to minimize explosion plays. They're going to run to the ball, they're going to hit and tackle." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Nothing surprises me because he's from the MAC and that's where the best football players come from. He's a stud." – Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

On TE Darren Waller:

"You can describe him as a tight end, but I think that seems less than appropriate to be honest with you. That's putting him in a box. This guy is a dynamic, big athlete." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

"One of the best that's doing it right now. You've got to give respect where respect is due." – Steelers LB Melvin Ingram III

"He's a big challenge. You know, you get 19 targets in a game, it means that you're a pretty big part of the offense." – Steelers CB Joe Haden

"His size and his speed, just ability to catch a ball for a guy that size. It's like he's always creating separation and I think that's what's really special about him." – Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt

On Head Coach Jon Gruden:

"He has a reputation in terms of dynamic strategy in the passing game, but underneath it all, he's a tremendous fundamentalist. He would love to pump you off the ball and gore you in the line of scrimmage with his bigs if he can." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

On QB Derek Carr:

"Derek's been in this league for a while, and he's been doing good for a while. We've just got to come out and play assignment football against him and try to get pressure." – Steelers LB Melvin Ingram III

"He's always been a really good quarterback in my eyes. I think the biggest thing is he can make every throw and we've got to make sure where 83 is at all times." – Steelers CB Joe Haden

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.16.21

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

A Las Vegas Raiders football during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
A Las Vegas Raiders football during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold's (45) helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold's (45) helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Byron Storer and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Byron Storer and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins' (90) helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins' (90) helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and offensive assistant Taver Johnson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and offensive assistant Taver Johnson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

