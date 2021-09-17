What They're Saying: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger calls Maxx Crosby a 'stud,' talks Raiders defensive line

Notable comments from Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players about the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the Week 2 matchup.
On the Raiders defense:
"They're just rushing four guys and their four rushers are very good and they count on those four to be disruptive in both the pass and run game. They let the back end kind of benefit off of quarterbacks having to get rid of the ball quickly." – Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
"They're a very technically sound group. Schematically, they're not going to be out of place. They're going to minimize explosion plays. They're going to run to the ball, they're going to hit and tackle." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"Nothing surprises me because he's from the MAC and that's where the best football players come from. He's a stud." – Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
On TE Darren Waller:
"You can describe him as a tight end, but I think that seems less than appropriate to be honest with you. That's putting him in a box. This guy is a dynamic, big athlete." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
"One of the best that's doing it right now. You've got to give respect where respect is due." – Steelers LB Melvin Ingram III
"He's a big challenge. You know, you get 19 targets in a game, it means that you're a pretty big part of the offense." – Steelers CB Joe Haden
"His size and his speed, just ability to catch a ball for a guy that size. It's like he's always creating separation and I think that's what's really special about him." – Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt
On Head Coach Jon Gruden:
"He has a reputation in terms of dynamic strategy in the passing game, but underneath it all, he's a tremendous fundamentalist. He would love to pump you off the ball and gore you in the line of scrimmage with his bigs if he can." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
On QB Derek Carr:
"Derek's been in this league for a while, and he's been doing good for a while. We've just got to come out and play assignment football against him and try to get pressure." – Steelers LB Melvin Ingram III
"He's always been a really good quarterback in my eyes. I think the biggest thing is he can make every throw and we've got to make sure where 83 is at all times." – Steelers CB Joe Haden
The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.