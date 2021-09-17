What They're Saying: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger calls Maxx Crosby a 'stud,' talks Raiders defensive line

Notable comments from Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players about the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the Week 2 matchup.

On the Raiders defense:

"They're just rushing four guys and their four rushers are very good and they count on those four to be disruptive in both the pass and run game. They let the back end kind of benefit off of quarterbacks having to get rid of the ball quickly." – Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

"They're a very technically sound group. Schematically, they're not going to be out of place. They're going to minimize explosion plays. They're going to run to the ball, they're going to hit and tackle." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

On DE Maxx Crosby: