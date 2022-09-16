What They're Saying: Cardinals comment on facing 'cerebral' Chandler Jones

Sep 16, 2022 at 12:47 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Arizona Cardinals' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 2 matchup.

On DE Chandler Jones:

"I think he's obviously a freak when you talk physicality. A special, special talent in that regard. He's always thinking about the next move and the next play and how he's going to beat a guy and his hand placement. … He's very cerebral. He puts a lot into the mindset and how he attacks it mentally each and every day." – Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

"He's a student of the game. He loves it. He's kind of like a zen master when it comes to the art of pass rushing and all the different ways to get to the quarterback. He loves to educate other up and coming pass rushers. I got to see a little bit of it at the Pro Bowl." – Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

"He's a special player." – Cardinals DT Rashard Lawrence

"He is obviously a great rusher. If you're one-on-one with him a ton of times, he's going to win his share." – Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph

"That's a guy I learned a lot from last year. ... High-energy guy. Every game, he had energy. He's going to want to come out here and play hard." – Cardinals OLB Victor Dimukeje

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"He's a phenomenal, phenomenal player. He doesn't get the respect he deserves around the league. He's one of the best d-ends I've ever seen on film." – Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

On Head Coach Josh McDaniels:

"I've watched him grind and I actually played for him, he was my quarterbacks coach [in New England]. I have such a tremendous amount of respect for where he came from, from the defensive side to being this offensive genius to all the success he's had with the Patriots. Now, getting another shot, he's first class and a brilliant offensive mind." – Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

On WR Davante Adams:

"He is probably the best route runner in the league. … He is a special player. Those kind of guys win their one-on-ones. If you're one-on-one for 10 plays, he'll probably win seven. ... It's going to be a tough task to get him contained. I say contained, not stop because you don't stop those guys. You contain them." – Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph

On TE Darren Waller:

"Darren is a stud. He's been doing it a high level for a couple years now. He's just so dynamic. You see his receiver traits come out when you watch his film. He's so explosive." – Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

On the Raiders offense:

"They've got weapons, obviously. Davante Adams is an incredible receiver. They've got Waller, they've got a great running back, they've got Carr back there. They've got weapons all over the place." – Cardinals DE J.J. Watt

"They've got skill guys. The tight end's a big-time guy. He can really run; he's got a huge catch radius. Renfrow in the slot one-on-one is almost uncoverable. And then, obviously Adams." – Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph

Practice Photos: Friday 9.16.22

View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the Raiders' home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

