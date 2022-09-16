What They're Saying: Cardinals comment on facing 'cerebral' Chandler Jones

On DE Chandler Jones:

"I think he's obviously a freak when you talk physicality. A special, special talent in that regard. He's always thinking about the next move and the next play and how he's going to beat a guy and his hand placement. … He's very cerebral. He puts a lot into the mindset and how he attacks it mentally each and every day." – Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

"He's a student of the game. He loves it. He's kind of like a zen master when it comes to the art of pass rushing and all the different ways to get to the quarterback. He loves to educate other up and coming pass rushers. I got to see a little bit of it at the Pro Bowl." – Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

"He's a special player." – Cardinals DT Rashard Lawrence

"He is obviously a great rusher. If you're one-on-one with him a ton of times, he's going to win his share." – Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph